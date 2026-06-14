Policemen Foil Cross-Border Vehicle Trafficking Attempt in Ogun State

Policemen attached to Idiroko Division of the Ogun State Police Command have foiled a cross-border vehicle trafficking attempt involving a company driver, Seun Lawal, and his guarantor, Ademola Oriyomi, over conspiracy to smuggle a 28-seater Toyota Coaster bus, earlier declared stolen from Lagos, into the Benin Republic for illegal disposal.

Policemen attached to Idiroko Division of the Ogun State Police Command have foiled a cross-border vehicle trafficking attempt involving a company driver, Seun Lawal , aged 46 years, and his guarantor, 38-year old Ademola Oriyomi , over conspiracy to smuggle a 28-seater Toyota Coaster bus, earlier declared stolen from Lagos, into the Benin Republic for illegal disposal.

The operation, according to a statement on Saturday by the spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, was based on credible intelligence received at about 11 pm on June 12, 2026, indicating that the suspects had positioned the said vehicle at the Babaloke area of Idiroko and were preparing to move it across the international border. Babaseyi said, Acting swiftly on the information, CSP Adejuwon Ariyo mobilised and led a surveillance team to the location, where operatives intercepted the suspects in the course of executing the cross-border movement.

In a decisive tactical response, the operatives demobilised the vehicle by shooting one of its tyres, effectively immobilising it and preventing its escape across the border. The prompt intervention led to the arrest of the two suspects and the recovery of the stolen 28-seater Toyota Coaster bus at the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that Seun Lawal, a driver, conspired with Ademola Oriyomi, his guarantor, to steal and sell the vehicle in the Benin Republic.

The suspects admitted that the proceeds were intended to facilitate their relocation after the illegal transaction. The suspects are said to be in custody, while the investigation continues to uncover possible links to broader cross-border vehicle theft syndicates. The state Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, commended the professionalism, vigilance, and tactical precision of CSP Adejuwon Ariyo and the operatives of Idiroko Division, whose intelligence-led response ensured the interception, demobilisation, and recovery of the stolen vehicle.

The CP reiterated the command's unwavering commitment to proactive policing, strengthened border security operations, and sustained efforts to deny criminal elements freedom of action within Ogun State and its border corridors





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Policemen Foil Cross-Border Vehicle Traffickin Ogun State Police Command Seun Lawal Ademola Oriyomi Toyota Coaster Bus

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BREAKING: Armed Policemen Fire Teargas At Abuja Protesters, Many Fight For BreathA peaceful protest in Abuja turned chaotic on Friday after armed police officers fired teargas at demonstrators marching towards Eagle Square.

Read more »

Ogun State Governor Pledges 95% Votes for President Tinubu in 2027 ElectionsOgun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has pledged that the state will deliver 95 per cent of its votes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Read more »

Katsina Police Foil Kidnapping, Rescue Nine on HighwayPolice in Katsina State intercepted an armed bandit attack on the Katsina-Kankara highway, rescuing nine victims after a gun battle. Two individuals remain missing as search operations continue.

Read more »

Ogun State Governor Unveils Plans to Boost Security with TechnologyOgun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has announced plans to deploy technology-driven solutions to strengthen the state's security architecture and combat rising cases of terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping.

Read more »