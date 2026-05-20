Police vows to continue fight against terrorism; Abuja doctor reveals cure for weak erection, etc.

The text highlights two significant news stories - one is a statement made by the Inspector General of Police, Abba Moro, about the Nigerian Police Force's resolve in fighting terrorism and other crimes, and the other is an announcement by an 'Abuja doctor' regarding a unique cure for weak erection, infertility, small manhood, and low libido.

Disu vowed that the force will not be deterred in the fight against terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of crime. The Nigeria Police Force, particularly the Police Mobile Force, continues to maintain hundreds of personnel across the Northeast region in joint operations with the Armed Forces and other security agencies, confronting terrorism and violent extremism daily.

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Nigeria Police Abba Moro Terrorism Confronting Terrorism Joint Operations Weak Erection Cure Small And Shameful Manhood Infertility Issues Premium Domains Pay In US Dollars Engineers Doctors Lawyers Accountants IT Experts Civil/Public Servants

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