Anambra State Police Command has increased patrols and personnel deployment ahead of a Tinubu re-election rally and a Peter Obi town hall meeting, while Obi denies seeking U.S. congressional endorsement.

The Anambra State Police Command has intensified security operations across the state ahead of a campaign rally for President Bola Tinubu's re-election and a town hall meeting by the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi.

Anambra Police Boost Security Operations

The command said it had increased patrols and strengthened personnel deployment, in collaboration with other security agencies, ahead of the two political events scheduled for today and tomorrow. Anambra State Police Command spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said yesterday that the enhanced security measures were designed to prevent criminal activities, maintain public order and protect residents, visitors and participants before, during and after the events.

Also read Senate Urges Probe into Attacks on Tinubu, Obi, and Atiku Ahead of 2027 Elections

Ikenga said the command had warned against inflammatory publications, provocative utterances and actions capable of threatening public peace. The statement read, As part of these arrangements, the command has strengthened operational coordination with sister security agencies, area commands, divisions and tactical units to ensure adequate security coverage of strategic locations, public facilities, major roads and identified security flashpoints. The measures also include enhanced surveillance, intelligence gathering and improved response capabilities to address emerging security concerns.

The Commissioner of Police, Nnanna Ama, directed all operational commanders and personnel to remain vigilant, proactive and professional in the discharge of their duties. He emphasised that security operations must be conducted with respect for human rights, while ensuring that the movement, businesses and other lawful activities of residents are not unnecessarily disrupted.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the command cautioned members of the public, particularly social media users, against inflammatory publications, provocative utterances, deliberate dissemination of false information and other actions capable of inciting violence, creating unnecessary tension or threatening public peace. According to him, the command recognises and respects the constitutional rights of citizens to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and lawful public engagement.

He, however, urged individuals and groups to exercise these rights responsibly and refrain from conduct that constitutes criminal incitement, threats, intimidation or other offences under the law. The police will take appropriate lawful measures against individuals whose actions constitute criminal offences, while ensuring that all enforcement activities are guided by due process, professionalism and respect for constitutionally guaranteed rights.

The command further reassures Ndi Anambra, visitors and other members of the public that the command, working closely with sister security agencies, remains fully committed to providing a safe and peaceful environment throughout the period of the scheduled activities. Residents are therefore encouraged to remain calm, go about their lawful activities without fear, cooperate with security personnel and promptly report suspicious movements, criminal activities or emerging threats to the nearest Police Station or through established emergency communication channels.

The command equally calls on traditional rulers, community leaders, youth organisations, civil society groups, media practitioners and other stakeholders to support ongoing security efforts by promoting responsible communication, discouraging misinformation and encouraging peaceful coexistence. The Anambra State Police Command remains resolute in its commitment to intelligence-led, proactive and community-centred policing, while strengthening inter-agency cooperation to sustain peace, public confidence and security across the state, the statement added.

Political Mobilisation Ahead of 2027 Election

The two engagements come as political parties and groups intensify mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general election. The Tinubu campaign rally is being organised by the Anambra State Presidential Campaign Council, chaired by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, and is expected to draw supporters of the APC and the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Advertisement

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State who is now the NDC's presidential candidate, is expected to use his town hall meeting to engage residents as part of his nationwide political consultations. The meeting is scheduled for 2pm at the Archbishop C.J. Patterson Building, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha.

Peter Obi Denies US Endorsement Claims

Meanwhile, Obi has dismissed reports suggesting that his recent engagements with members of the United States Congress were to secure political endorsement for his presidential ambition, insisting that the meetings were focused on Nigeria's development, democracy and international relations. Obi, through his media office, said he neither claimed to have received an endorsement from any American lawmaker nor visited Washington to solicit political support for his political aspirations.

In a statement yesterday signed by the spokesman of the Peter Obi Media Office, Indris Zekeri Jnr. , the former Anambra State governor said the meetings had been misrepresented in some media reports, making it necessary to clarify their purpose. The statement stressed that Obi's discussions with some congressional leaders and other prominent American figures were part of broader engagements on Nigeria's development, the welfare of its citizens, democratic governance and the country's strategic role in the international community.

It also said the discussions covered the future of relations between Nigeria and the U.S. The clarification followed reports suggesting that Obi had secured the backing of some members of the U.S. Congress ahead of the 2027 general election. In a statement posted on X, Von Batten-Montague-York also dismissed claims of congressional endorsement, insisting that neither the U.S. Congress nor its relevant foreign affairs committee held an official meeting with Obi.

The firm's principal, Dr Von Batten, said he issued the clarification in response to media reports suggesting that the former Labour Party presidential candidate had received congressional backing, particularly following references to his firm in public commentary. Anambra is expected to attract significant political attention ahead of the 2027 presidential election, partly because Obi governed the state for eight years and remains a prominent political figure from the South-East.