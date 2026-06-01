Police Service Commission Denies Fake Shortlist for Medical Exams in Recruitment Process

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has debunked a viral social media list purporting to be the shortlist for medical examinations in the ongoing police recruitment, calling it fake. The Commission stated that the written exam evaluation is still concluding and successful candidates will be contacted via official channels. It warned the public to be vigilant against fraud and reiterated that the recruitment is free at all stages.

The Police Service Commission ( PSC ) has officially dismissed a circulating list on social media that claims to be the shortlist of candidates for medical examination in the ongoing police recruitment exercise.

In a statement released on Monday and signed by its Head of Protocol and Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Ani, the Commission unequivocally described the document as fake and unauthorized. The PSC emphasized that no such shortlist has been released to the public and that the evaluation of the written examination is still ongoing and approaching its conclusion. Successful applicants will be notified through official channels once the evaluation is finalized and invitations for the next stage are ready to be issued.

The Commission outlined that notifications for medical screening would be disseminated via email, Short Message Service (SMS), the dedicated recruitment portal, and other verified communication methods. Reaffirming its dedication to a transparent and merit-based recruitment process, the PSC highlighted that the quality and integrity of new recruits are paramount to the operational effectiveness and public trust in the Nigeria Police Force.

The statement also served as a critical warning to applicants and the general public to exercise extreme caution, as fraudsters often exploit high-profile recruitment exercises by circulating false information to solicit money or personal details. The PSC stressed that all legitimate updates will be communicated exclusively through its authenticated platforms and urged candidates to disregard any unofficial messages.

Furthermore, the Commission reminded all aspirants that the entire recruitment process is completely free of charge at every stage, cautioning against any financial transactions linked to the exercise. The public is advised to rely only on information from the PSC's official sources to avoid falling victim to scams





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Police Service Commission PSC Nigeria Police Force Recruitment Fake Shortlist Medical Examination Recruitment Scam Merit-Based Recruitment Fraud Alert

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