The Airport Police Command says it has established contact with the family of Abraham Safety Osakpolor, a Nigerian-Canadian who died after being hit by a vehicle along the Murtala Muhammed International Airport access road in Lagos.

The Airport Police Command says it has established contact with the family of Abraham Safety Osakpolor, a Nigerian-Canadian who died after being hit by a vehicle along the Murtala Muhammed International Airport access road in Lagos.

The command disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday by its Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Adeola, following an earlier appeal for members of the public to help locate the deceased's relatives. The statement said the Command wishes to inform the general public that following its earlier press release seeking assistance in identifying the family and friends of late Abraham Safety Osakpolor, contact has now been successfully established with his family.

Also read Report: How Nigerian student blackmailed Canadian teen with nude photos

Police Thank Public For Cooperation

The command expressed appreciation to individuals, media organisations and members of the public who shared its earlier announcement, saying their cooperation helped achieve the outcome. It quoted the Commissioner of Police, Airport Police Command, CP Olufunke Ogunbode, as reiterating the command's commitment to maintaining a cordial relationship with the public. The command had earlier appealed for help in locating Osakpolor's family after he died in a road accident near the airport.

The victim, identified as Abraham Safety Osakpolor, was born in Benin City, Edo State, on September 1, 1968. He was 58 years old and held dual Nigerian-Canadian passports. According to the earlier statement by Adeola, Osakpolor was struck by a moving vehicle on Friday while walking along the expressway leading from the airport towards the Oshodi axis. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while his remains were deposited in a morgue.

Advertisement

The police also said the motorist involved in the accident was immediately apprehended by the Airport Police Command and would be charged in court. During an initial search of the deceased's belongings, officers recovered a Nigerian passport with passport number B51930694 and a mobile device without a SIM card. The command said mortuary attendants subsequently informed it that a Canadian passport with passport number AE763025 had also been discovered among his belongings during a further search.

Initial Search Efforts Failed

Despite concerted efforts by the police to establish contact with his family or persons who may know him, those efforts initially proved unsuccessful, prompting the public appeal. The command had urged members of the public, particularly those who knew Osakpolor or his relatives and associates, to help notify his family of the incident. Adeola appealed to anyone with useful information to contact the Airport Police Command through its X account, @airportcommand, or Facebook page, Airport Command.

The confirmation on Thursday brings the search to a close, with the command thanking those who assisted in sharing the appeal and helping to reach the deceased's relatives.