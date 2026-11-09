Police rescue suspected motorcycle thief forced to drink poison in Ogun

Ogun State Police rescued Timothy Ashamu, 26, after he was allegedly forced to ingest a substance suspected to be Gamaline at a farm in Oke-Odan. One suspect, Abiodun Oniyide, has been arrested as police search for two others.

The Ogun State Police Command has rescued a 26-year-old man, Timothy Ashamu, who was allegedly forced to ingest a substance suspected to be Gamaline at a farm in Oke-Odan, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Suspect Rescued After Gamaline Incident

Police said detectives attached to the Owode-Yewa Division rescued Ashamu and rushed him to a hospital in Owode-Yewa, where he is receiving treatment and responding. The command said the incident followed a motorcycle theft allegation dating back to October 2026, when Ashamu was accused of dispossessing one Adetunji Vincent of his Bajaj motorcycle along Agosu Road, Oke-Odan. The police public relations officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, disclosed the details in a statement made available to journalists on Monday.

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According to the police, further investigations allegedly revealed that Ashamu confessed to stealing more than three motorcycles, using weapons including hammers, sticks and cutlasses to dispossess his victims. Babaseyi stated that the suspect was subsequently attacked at a farm in Oke-Odan by three individuals who allegedly forced him to swallow a substance suspected to be Gamaline, in what investigators believe may have been an act of retaliation.

The statement partly reads, The incident reportedly originated from an October 2026 robbery allegation in which Ashamu allegedly dispossessed one Adetunji Vincent of his Bajaj motorcycle, along Agosu Road, Oke-Odan. Further police findings indicate that Ashamu allegedly confessed to stealing more than three motorcycles, reportedly using hammers, sticks and cutlasses to dispossess his victims.

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However, the allegations against him took a disturbing turn when he was reportedly accosted at a farm in Oke-Odan by three individuals who allegedly forced him to ingest a substance suspected to be Gamaline in an apparent act of retaliation. Upon receiving the report, detectives of Owode-Yewa Division swiftly mobilised, rescued Ashamu and rushed him to a hospital in Owode-Yewa, where he is currently receiving treatment and responding.

Suspect Arrested At Ihunbo Location

Acting on information provided by the victim, the detectives proceeded to Ihunbo, where one Abiodun Oniyide, also known as Aje Alaje, was arrested. Ashamu subsequently identified him as one of those allegedly involved in administering the substance. The police said a container suspected to have contained Gamaline was recovered as an exhibit. The arrested suspect remains in custody, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the two other individuals allegedly involved in the incident.

The case is being prepared for transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, for discreet investigation. The police condemned the alleged act of retaliation, stressing that the suspicion of criminal involvement did not give anyone the right to take the law into their own hands. The command maintained that the protection of human life remained a fundamental responsibility of the police, irrespective of the allegations against an individual.

It emphasised that suspected offenders should be subjected to lawful arrest, investigation and prosecution rather than mob action, torture, poisoning or other forms of extrajudicial punishment. The command urged residents to report criminal activities to the appropriate authorities and refrain from taking the law into their own hands. It reiterated its commitment to protecting lives, investigating criminal activities and ensuring that offenders were brought to justice through due process.

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Jungle Justice Concerns Raised Again

The incident has again raised concerns about jungle justice and the dangers of allowing private individuals to take the law into their own hands.