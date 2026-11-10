Kaduna Police Rescue Six-Year-Old Kidnapped Boy, Arrest Two Suspects in Makarfi

Kaduna State Police operatives have rescued a six-year-old boy kidnapped from his home in Makarfi LGA, arresting two suspects and recovering a ransom phone while one remains at large.

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have successfully rescued a six-year-old boy who was kidnapped from his home in Kunkumi village, located in the Makarfi Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, identified as Samaila Haruna, was reportedly abducted from his residence on November 8, 2026, while his father, 30-year-old Haruna Bala, was away from home. According to a statement issued by the Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mansir Hassan, the victim's father reported the incident to the police at about 6 am on Monday. The Police disclosed that the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of N300,000 for the child's release.

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Ransom Negotiation Leads to Suspect Arrest

However, the victim's father was able to negotiate the amount down and eventually paid N30,000 to secure the boy's freedom. Following sustained intelligence-led operations, police operatives reportedly traced the suspects to a shop in Kunkumi, where the boy was being held captive during his detention. The operation led to the arrest of two suspects identified as Usman Ahmed, aged 22, of Yarkasuwa Zoo Road in Kano State, and Abdullahi Yakubu, aged 25, of Kunkumi village in Makarfi Local Government Area.

Police confirmed that the victim was rescued unhurt following the intelligence-led operation. Authorities also recovered the phone allegedly used by the suspects to demand the ransom, which serves as key evidence in the case.

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However, a third suspect, identified as Jamesy from Kabuga, Kano State, remains at large. Police efforts are being intensified to apprehend him as he fled the scene during the rescue operation.

Police Commissioner Commends Rescue Operation

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Rabiu, has commended the operatives for their prompt response and successful rescue operation. He praised the tactical execution that ensured the child's safe return. He warned criminal elements to desist from unlawful activities and reassured residents of the command's commitment to protecting lives and property across Kaduna State.

The Metro Kaduna State Police Command Makarfi reiterated that while two suspects are in custody, the manhunt for the third individual continues with no signs of slowing down. Residents have been advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station to aid ongoing investigations and prevent future incidents. The successful intervention highlights the importance of intelligence-led policing in combating kidnapping and child abduction trends in the region.

Recovered Phone Holds Key Evidence for Investigation

Police sources indicated that the recovered phone contains crucial data that may help link the suspects to other potential criminal activities in the area. The case remains under investigation as authorities work to establish the full modus operandi of the kidnapping syndicate involved in this incident. Families in the Makarfi area have expressed relief at the safe return of the child but continue to call for more robust security measures to protect children in rural communities.