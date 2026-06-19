Police Rescue Pregnant Teen and Arrest Suspect in Alleged Child Abuse Case

In a recent operation, Anambra State Police rescued a 15‑year‑old pregnant girl and arrested a suspect accused of child exploitation and sexual abuse. The rescue took place during a raid near St. Paul's Secondary School in Achalla, Awka North, following intelligence on methamphetamine‑driven abuse rings. The teen, who was heavily pregnant, was found vulnerable and allegedly abused by multiple adults across several local governments. The suspect has been taken into custody and the case is now under the State Criminal Investigation Department, with investigations also probing potential parental negligence. The police publicly condemned child abuse and reiterated its commitment to protecting minors.

In a coordinated effort by the Anambra State Police Command, a 15‑year‑old pregnant girl was rescued from a vulnerable situation, and a suspect was arrested on charges of child exploitation and sexual abuse.

The operation was carried out during a raid conducted near St. Paul's Secondary School in Achalla, a town within the Awka North Local Government Area, following intelligence reports that youths in the area were involved in the illicit use of crystal methamphetamine, locally known as "Mkpuru Mmiri.

" Police public relations officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the raid took place on 17 June 2026 and detailed that the team found the teenage victim in a highly vulnerable condition. The rescued girl, who is heavily pregnant, was allegedly targeted by several adult men who took advantage of her situation, offering her small payments in exchange for sexual favors.

According to investigators, the abuse occurred across multiple local governments including Nando in the Anambra East Local Government Area, Nteje in Oyi Local Government Area and Achalla in Awka North. These allegations prompted the police to arrest a suspect named Tochukwu Nwora for alleged child exploitation and sexual abuse associated with the teenager. After the assault, the victim was immediately placed in protective custody and transported to the Police Hospital in Awka, where she received medical evaluation and necessary care.

The police spokesperson also announced that the case will now be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a comprehensive investigation. The investigation will determine whether any respondents, including the victim's parents or guardians, acted negligently or were complicit in the abuse. Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, gave the directive that the case be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, reflecting the seriousness with which the police are treating this matter.

The police have also urged the public to assist in identifying any other persons linked to the group responsible for the alleged sexual abuse. The suspect, who was arrested during the raid, has reportedly provided useful information to investigators, which has helped the police to assess the broader network that may have been involved in the exploitation. The Anambra State Police Command has stated that it will continue to investigate the alleged incidents.

The command reiterates its condemnation of all forms of child abuse, exploitation and violence against minors and assures the public that it remains committed to protecting vulnerable individuals and ensuring justice for victims. The police continue to urge families and communities to report any suspected cases of child abuse and believe that a united effort can stop this crime and protect children. The incident brings additional attention to the potential dangers posed by the secondary drug market especially crystal methamphetamine.

This drug is widely used among youths in the area and has been linked to risky behaviours that could contribute to such crimes. The commanding officials continue to work in close collaboration with community leaders, schools, and religious groups to share information, raise awareness, and strengthen efforts to prevent further incidents of child sexual abuse and exploitation.

The investigation remains ongoing as the police will investigate further into the financial transactions and messaging it believed to be involved with the abuse. The police will also focus on possible first-of‑offences involving other participants. The police continue to provide updates on the investigation as more information comes to light. The official statement concludes by reminding citizens that institutions and individuals must all work together to protect the younger generation from abuse and exploitation





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