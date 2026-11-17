Anambra State Police and DSS operatives rescued five-year-old Chiziterem Ifeadi after he was allegedly abducted by his father's girlfriend, Precious Nnaji, who reportedly demanded N2 million for his release. The 29-year-old suspect was arrested at Nnodu, Okpuno, and remains in police custody.

The Anambra State Police Command has rescued a five-year-old boy, Chiziterem Ifeadi, who was allegedly abducted by his father's girlfriend, Precious Nnaji. The 29-year-old suspect was arrested at Nnodu, Okpuno, in the Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

The rescue and arrest followed a joint operation by the police and the Department of State Services, according to the command's spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga. In a press statement released on Tuesday, Ikenga said operatives of the IGP's Violent Crime Response Unit, in collaboration with DSS personnel, rescued the boy in the early hours of Monday. Ikenga said the incident occurred on November 15, 2026.

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Father Discovers Girlfriend Abducted Son

The boy's father had left home for work that day, leaving his two sons in the care of their nanny. Upon his return, the father discovered that his girlfriend, identified as Precious Nnaji, had allegedly visited the residence without his consent. She had taken away his five-year-old son, Chiziterem Ifeadi, to an unknown destination. The father made several unsuccessful attempts to reach the suspect by telephone.

He eventually got through to her, and she allegedly demanded the sum of N2 million, to be paid through a Point-of-Sale operator, as a condition for the release of the child. Ikenga said the joint police-DSS operation subsequently led to the rescue of the boy and the arrest of the suspect at Nnodu, Okpuno.

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The suspect is currently in police custody, while investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that appropriate legal action is taken. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Nnanna Ama, has commended the operatives and their DSS counterparts for their swift response and effective collaboration. The praise was for their work, which led to the safe rescue of the child.

Police Commend Inter-Agency Collaboration

Ama reassured people of the state of the command's unwavering commitment to intelligence-led policing, inter-agency cooperation and the protection of lives and property across the state. The Commissioner's statement underscored the importance of cooperation between security agencies in addressing crime. The case remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the appropriate legal action against the suspect. The police have not disclosed further details about the ongoing inquiries.

Ikenna Obianeri, a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over 10 years of experience, reported on this incident. He conducts incisive interviews, covers crime and environmental issues, and produces engaging feature stories tailored for digital audiences. His work reflects strong newsroom experience, editorial insight, and a commitment to impactful, audience-focused journalism. This report is based on official statements from the Anambra State Police Command.

The swift action by the police and DSS highlights the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration in ensuring public safety. The command has reiterated its dedication to protecting residents and maintaining law and order in the state.