Kebbi Police Rescue Five Kidnapped Victims, Arrest Three Suspects in Suru

Police in Kebbi State rescued five kidnapped victims and arrested three suspects after an operation in Dakingari, Suru Local Government Area. The victims were rescued unhurt and patrols have been intensified.

The Kebbi State Police Command has rescued five kidnapped victims and arrested three suspects after a security operation in Dakingari, Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The operation followed intelligence reports that armed men had invaded Dolen Kwandage Village and abducted three residents. The victims were identified as Samaila Abubakar, 35; Dayyaba Muhammadu, 32; and Balki Hakimi, 31. Police operatives, working alongside local vigilantes, immediately mobilised to the area and pursued the kidnappers. The pursuit forced the armed men to abandon their captives and flee.

Also read Police Rescue 10 Passengers After Gun Battle With Suspected Kidnappers

Rescued Women Included Previous Kidnapping Victims

The three recently abducted residents were rescued together with two other women who had earlier been kidnapped from Yarma Village in the same local government area. The women were identified as Moe Muddaha, 50, and Hadiza Bello, 30. In a statement issued on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, said all five victims were rescued unhurt.

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The statement added that the rescued victims were taken to Dakingari General Hospital for medical examination before being reunited with their families. The statement also confirmed the arrest of three suspects during the operation. They were identified as Umaru Janyo, 49, and Bube Kwaire, 28, both from Bendu Village, and Muhammadu Gyade, 22, from Tindifai Village. The command said it had intensified security patrols and surveillance in the area.

It added that efforts were ongoing to track down the fleeing suspects. The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar M. Hadejia, commended the operatives and their local vigilante collaborators for their prompt response, courage and effective coordination. He reiterated the command's commitment to protecting lives and property, disrupting criminal networks and ensuring that perpetrators of violent crimes were brought to justice.

Police Commissioner Urges Public Cooperation Against Crime

Hadejia also urged members of the public to provide security agencies with timely and credible information to strengthen efforts to combat crime across the state. The command assured residents that security patrols would continue across the area to prevent further criminal activities and ensure the safety of residents.