Police rescue 10 abducted Ogun passengers, kill one suspected kidnapper

The Ogun State Police Command rescued 10 passengers abducted from a commercial bus at Orita Fufu, Awa-Ijebu, and killed one suspected kidnapper during a follow-up raid.

The Ogun State Police Command has rescued 10 passengers who were abducted by suspected kidnappers at Orita Fufu, Awa-Ijebu, in Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The victims regained their freedom unharmed at about 8.30 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The passengers were abducted from a commercial bus on November 3, 2026. Their release followed sustained security pressure and intelligence-led efforts, according to the police. The operation culminated in the killing of one suspected kidnapper.

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In a statement on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed the rescue. He said the victims were freed after what the police described as sustained pressure and intelligence-led efforts to secure their release. Babaseyi said, Following sustained security pressure and intelligence-led efforts by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, the 10 passengers abducted from a commercial bus at Orita Fufu, Awa-Ijebu, on November 3, 2026, have regained their freedom.

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Suspect Neutralised During Hideout Raid

He disclosed that in a follow-up operation at about 1 am on November 8, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit stormed the suspected kidnappers hideout along the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road. A gun battle ensued between the police operatives and the suspected kidnappers. During the encounter, one suspected kidnapper was neutralised, while other members of the gang escaped with suspected gunshot wounds, Babaseyi said.

The police spokesman added that the command had intensified efforts to track down and arrest the fleeing members of the gang. Items recovered during the operation included an AK-47 rifle, 20 rounds of ammunition, N1,376,800 in cash and a mobile phone. The police said the recovery was made during the raid on the hideout. Babaseyi urged members of the public to assist the police with useful information.

Public Urged To Report Gunshot Wounds

He particularly advised residents to report anyone sighted with suspicious gunshot wounds to the nearest police station or through established police communication channels. The command is intensifying efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects, Babaseyi said. Members of the public are therefore urged to promptly report anyone seen with suspicious gunshot wounds to the nearest police station or through established police channels.

He added, Public cooperation remains vital to ensuring that the fleeing suspects are brought to justice and that criminal elements are prevented from further threatening the safety of residents. The police said efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects. Residents were also urged to report anyone seen with suspicious gunshot wounds to the nearest police station. The rescue operation was carried out by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

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The police said the operation followed sustained pressure and intelligence-led efforts to secure the release of the abducted passengers. The 10 passengers were abducted from a commercial bus at Orita Fufu, Awa-Ijebu, on November 3, 2026. They regained their freedom at about 8.30 pm on November 7, 2026. The police command said one suspect was neutralised during the gun battle, while others escaped with suspected gunshot wounds.

Items recovered included an AK-47 rifle, 20 rounds of ammunition, N1,376,800 in cash and a mobile phone. The command called for public cooperation to ensure the fleeing suspects are brought to justice. It also urged residents to report anyone with suspicious gunshot wounds to the nearest police station or through established police communication channels.