Ogun police arrest driver, recover stolen N45m Lexus SUV from sale plot in Benin Republic

Ogun State Police Command arrested driver Jeremiah Jacob Emmanuel and recovered a stolen Lexus 460 SUV valued at N45m within hours after he allegedly arranged to sell it in Cotonou for N10m. One suspect was arrested and another is at large, with the case headed to the SCID.

Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old driver, Jeremiah Jacob Emmanuel, for allegedly absconding with a Lexus 460 SUV valued at N45 million and arranging to sell it in Cotonou, Benin Republic, for N10 million.

The stolen vehicle was recovered within hours of the theft report, and one suspect was taken into custody. The Command spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed the arrest and recovery in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. He said the operation foiled an alleged plan to dispose of the black Lexus for N10 million despite its estimated value of N45 million.

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Police Arrest Driver Over Stolen Lexus

Babaseyi said the report was received on November 12, 2026, at about 7:00 p.m. by detectives of the Agbado Division. It concerned the alleged theft of the black Lexus 460 SUV by the owner's driver, Jeremiah Jacob Emmanuel. Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver had conveyed his employer to his office earlier in the day but later left with the vehicle without authorisation. He allegedly claimed that his wife was indisposed before taking the vehicle to meet two other individuals.

The two other suspects were identified as 34-year-old Akeem Olawale and Monday Keshi, who is currently at large. The suspects had allegedly arranged to take the vehicle to Cotonou, Benin Republic, for sale at N10 million, despite its estimated value of N45 million. Upon receiving the report, detectives of the Agbado Division immediately swung into action, deploying investigative resources to track down those involved.

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The operation led to the arrest of one of the suspects at Agbado Crossing at about 7:00 p.m. on the same day. The stolen Lexus was successfully recovered during the operation. During preliminary investigation, the arrested suspect allegedly admitted involvement in the planned movement of the vehicle to Cotonou for sale. Babaseyi said efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing accomplice.

Case Transferred To State CID

He added that the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for discreet investigation and further necessary action. The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Bode Ojajuni, commended the detectives for their vigilance, swift response and professionalism. He reiterated the Command's determination to sustain intelligence-led operations and disrupt criminal networks. Ojajuni also said the Command would ensure that individuals involved in criminal activities are brought to justice.

He assured residents of the Command's unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property. He encouraged members of the public to promptly report suspicious activities and provide credible information that can assist police operations. The recovery and arrest were confirmed in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta. The case remains under investigation, with the arrested suspect in custody and a manhunt underway for Monday Keshi, the suspect still at large.

The Lexus 460 SUV, valued at N45 million, has been recovered and is in police custody as investigations continue.