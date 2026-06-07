Police Raid Frees Mother and Twin Sons in Oyo State Kidnapping Rescue

Nigerian police released video of a night operation that rescued Mrs Olaide Adegoke John‑Paul and her 12‑year‑old twins from a kidnappers' hideout in Oyo State, after a week‑long intelligence‑driven pursuit.

Video evidence has been released that captures the precise moments when Nigeria Police Force operatives stormed a criminal hideout to liberate Mrs Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her twelve‑year‑old twin sons, Peter and Paul.

The footage, recorded during a late‑night raid on Saturday, shows uniformed officers breaching the dimly lit interior of the kidnappers' den in Oyo State. As the team moved in, one of the suspected abductors attempted a frantic escape by scrambling up a ceiling cavity. A police officer fired a warning shot that struck the assailant in the leg, then ordered him to descend. The suspect complied and was taken into custody while the rescuers secured the three hostages.

The operation, which unfolded at approximately 7:30 p.m., concluded with the safe recovery of Mrs John‑Paul and her twin children, who were unharmed aside from the shock of the ordeal. The family had been seized at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, 2026, while en route to drop the boys at school. The abduction prompted an intensive intelligence‑driven response.

Over the next several days, police and security agencies tracked the kidnappers' movements, intercepted communications, and applied sustained operational pressure that culminated in the direct confrontation captured on video. During the exchange of fire, two suspected kidnappers were killed on the scene and two firearms were confiscated.

A senior security officer confirmed that the victims were undergoing medical evaluation after their release and that search teams were continuing to sweep the surrounding neighborhoods for additional gang members, some of whom are believed to have fled with gunshot wounds. The rescue arrived on the heels of a high‑profile visit by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who met with former Minister of Power Chief Adebayo Adelabu on Friday to express solidarity and to assure that the state would provide every possible resource to secure the release of Adelabu's sister and her children.

The governor's intervention underscored the political sensitivity of the case, given the family's connection to a former federal minister. This incident also follows a recent wave of kidnappings in the region, most notably a mass abduction in the Oriire Local Government Area where more than forty students and teachers were taken earlier in the month.

Authorities have pledged to intensify anti‑kidnapping operations across Oyo State, emphasizing rapid response, community engagement, and the deployment of specialised tactical units to deter future syndicate attacks





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kidnapping Rescue Nigerian Police Operation Oyo State Security Adebayo Adelabu Family Kidnapping Syndicate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oyo lawmaker breaks down in tears over Oriire abduction, pushes for State PoliceThe Nation Newspaper Oyo lawmaker breaks down in tears over Oriire abduction, pushes for State Police

Read more »

Oyo State Police Debunks False Report of Abducted Pupils' ReleaseThe Oyo State Police Command has denied viral reports claiming the release of abducted pupils, teachers, and students from Oriire Local Government Area. The police described the reports as false, misleading, and unsubstantiated, urging the public to disregard them. The Command confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing and cautioned against spreading unverified information.

Read more »

Oyo State Police Launch Enforcement Operation Against Unmarked Vehicles and Fake Number PlatesThe Oyo State Police Command has commenced a statewide operation targeting unmarked vehicular objects, fake and obscured number plates, and unauthorised covering of vehicle plates. The operation aims to ensure compliance with vehicle identification standards and enhance public safety. The police warned that violators will be arrested and vehicles impounded, and they will also conduct stop-and-search operations, intelligence-led patrols, and raids on criminal blackspots. Residents are urged to remain calm and cooperate.

Read more »

Nigeria Police Rescues Abducted Family in Oyo State GunfightThe Nigeria Police Force has successfully rescued Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons after a late-night operation in Oyo State. The family was abducted earlier in the week, and their rescue was made possible by a fierce gun duel with suspected kidnappers, resulting in the neutralization of two suspects and the recovery of firearms.

Read more »