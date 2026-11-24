Lagos police investigate a parcel containing live ammunition sent to First Bank Managing Director Olusegun Alebiosu. Ten suspects are sought regarding the threat linked to loan recovery disputes.

Law enforcement authorities in Lagos have initiated a comprehensive criminal investigation into a package containing live ammunition addressed to Olusegun Alebiosu, the Managing Director of First Bank. The discovery of two live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition was made on May 8, 2024, following the delivery of the parcel to his private residence. This incident has triggered a high-profile security inquiry led by the Zone 2 Police Command, raising alarms about targeted threats against senior financial executives in the region.

The Discovery Of Lethal Ammunition Parcel

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) for Zone 2, Olohundare Jimoh, detailed the sequence of events during a press briefing held at the Zone 2 Police Command headquarters in Onikan, Lagos. The package arrived disguised as a fashion-design gift, a concealment method that initially masked its dangerous contents. A dispatch rider delivered the item to Alebiosu's residence, though the identity of the rider remains currently unestablished and under active surveillance.

Also read First HoldCo leads tier-one banks in nine-month profit, return on equity

The package was opened by the recipient on the morning of May 8, 2024, the day after it was reported to the police on May 7, 2024. Inside, officers and household staff discovered two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, a caliber commonly associated with military-grade weaponry. The nature of the ammunition confirmed that this was not a prank but a calculated lethal threat intended to cause severe harm or death to the bank's chief executive.

Link To Aggressive Loan Recovery Disputes

Initial investigative findings have drawn a direct correlation between this threat and First Bank's loan recovery operations. Authorities believe the parcel was sent by individuals dissatisfied with the bank's aggressive measures to recover billions of naira in outstanding debts. These recovery activities have reportedly sparked significant confrontation between bank representatives and defaulting customers, escalating into verbal threats against Olusegun Alebiosu and his senior management team.

Advertisement

Several customers affected by these recovery efforts allegedly confronted bank officials on multiple occasions. The tension reached a critical point where individuals involved in these disputes issued direct threats to the Managing Director. Police investigators are working to identify which specific accounts or groups of debtors were behind the communication of these threats, aiming to establish a clear motive for the dangerous delivery.

Summons And Legal Proceedings For Ten Suspects

In response to the severity of the crime, the police have identified ten individuals, including nine bank customers and others considered relevant, for formal questioning. These suspects were invited to appear before investigators on November 5, 2024, and again on November 12, 2024, to provide statements and clarify their involvement in the conspiracy. The summonses were issued in strict adherence to the Judges' Rules, the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act of 2015.

Despite these scheduled appearances, the police have declared nine of the individuals wanted for further investigation. The failure of these suspects to cooperate or provide the necessary information has led to their official designation as fugitives in this case. The tenth individual remains under review as investigators continue to piece together the chain of command behind the parcel's preparation and dispatch.

Public Appeal And Ongoing Security Measures

AIG Olohundare Jimoh has issued a public appeal for citizens who possess information regarding the whereabouts of the wanted suspects to report directly to the nearest police station. He emphasized that the investigation is being conducted with professional discretion to ensure the safety of all parties involved and to prevent any further escalation of violence. The authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and cooperative in helping to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Advertisement

The police have assured the public and the financial sector that the investigation will be thorough and unbiased. Jimoh warned that anyone found culpable in the plotting and execution of this threat against Olusegun Alebiosu will face the full weight of the law. This case serves as a stark reminder of the legal consequences associated with threatening public figures and disrupting financial stability through intimidation.