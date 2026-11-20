Cross River State Police Command is investigating the murder of James Edi Diwa, a 60-year-old man shot, beheaded and set ablaze in Boki LGA, while five suspects were arrested over the disappearance of a five-year-old boy in Biase LGA.

The Cross River State Police Command has launched an investigation into the murder of a 60-year-old man, James Edi Diwa, who was allegedly killed by unidentified gunmen along the Isobendeghe-Boje Road in Boki Local Government Area.

Police Investigate Motorcyclist Murder

The police said the attackers shot Diwa, beheaded him, and set his body and motorcycle ablaze. The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eitokpah Sunday Akata, disclosed this to journalists in Calabar on Thursday. Akata said preliminary investigations showed that the incident occurred on November 12, 2026, at about 5:20 p.m., while Diwa, a native of Katchuan, Irruan, was riding his motorcycle along the road.

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According to him, the victim's wife, Mrs Schola Abang, reported the incident at the Boki Divisional Police Headquarters on November 13 at about 6:10 a.m. Akata said police operatives visited the scene and began investigations. The Commissioner of Police, Ajo Geoffrey Ordue, condemned the killing and directed relevant units to intensify efforts to identify and arrest those responsible. He urged residents to remain calm, avoid taking the law into their own hands and provide useful information to assist the investigation.

Suspects Arrested in Missing Boy Case

The police said no arrest had been made in connection with the killing. In a separate incident, the command arrested five suspects over the disappearance of a five-year-old boy in Adim Community, Biase Local Government Area. Akata said the child's father reported the incident on November 18 at about 10:30 a.m., stating that his son, a pupil of a nursery and primary school in Adim, left for school on November 16 but had not returned home.

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He said efforts by the family to locate the child were unsuccessful, prompting the police to begin an investigation. The police spokesman said operatives visited the community and arrested five suspects in connection with the case. The commissioner directed the investigative units to intensify efforts to locate the missing boy. The command appealed to residents of Adim and neighbouring communities to provide credible information that could help find the child.

Members of the public with useful information on either case can contact the police on 0704 177 7060 or 0705 335 5415, or report to the nearest police station. The command assured residents that investigations into both incidents would continue and that anyone found culpable would be brought to justice.