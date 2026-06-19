Police Leadership Guarantees Robust Security for Ekiti Governorship Vote

Supervising DIG Mustapha Fayoade, assisted by AIG Dr Olanrewaju Ogunlowo, assures comprehensive police deployment and professional conduct to safeguard voters and election officials before, during and after the Ekiti State governorship election.

The supervising Deputy Inspector-General of Police for the Ekiti State governorship election, Mustapha Fayoade , has publicly pledged that security will be comprehensive and effective before, during and after the upcoming poll.

Speaking to police officers and other security stakeholders in Ado Ekiti on Thursday evening, Fayoade outlined the arrangements that the Nigeria Police Force, working together with partner security agencies, has put in place. He said personnel numbers have been significantly increased, strategic deployment points have been identified, and logistical support - including transport, communications equipment and rapid‑response units - has been mobilised to cover all critical phases of the election.

Fayoade stressed that the success of the operation depends not only on the presence of uniformed officers but on the conduct of those officers. He called on every member of the security team to demonstrate the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and respect for the rule of law while carrying out their duties.

He urged the police and auxiliary forces to engage with voters in a courteous manner, to protect election materials, and to intervene swiftly yet impartially in any incidents of violence or intimidation. In the same breath, he appealed to the public, political parties and all other stakeholders to cooperate fully with the authorities, to obey lawful directives and to help create a calm, peaceful atmosphere for the exercise.

Assisting Fayoade in this critical assignment is Assistant Inspector‑General of Police Dr Olanrewaju Ogunlowo, who together with the supervising DIG were dispatched by the Inspector‑General of Police, Tunji Disu, to oversee and coordinate security operations for the Ekiti governorship election. Their joint mandate is to guarantee that the voting process is credible, free from violence and conducted in a manner that inspires confidence among citizens.

Earlier this week, the newly appointed Ekiti State Election Commissioner of Police, Dr Abayomi Shogunle, also assured residents that a multi‑layered security framework had been established. This framework combines overt police patrols, covert monitoring teams, community liaison officers and rapid reaction units to address any emerging threat. The authorities emphasised that the safety of voters, election officials and election materials is paramount, and that any breach of peace will be met with swift legal action.

The combined efforts of the police hierarchy and allied agencies aim to deliver an election that is not only orderly but also perceived as legitimate by the electorate, thereby strengthening democratic practice in Ekiti State





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