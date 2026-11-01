Ogun Police Kill Suspected Robber, Recover Two Vehicles and Stolen Items in Ota

Ogun State Police operatives killed a suspected armed robber and recovered two vehicles, a locally made pistol and stolen items during an early morning raid in Ota. A manhunt is underway for fleeing gang members who escaped with gunshot injuries.

Ogun State Police Command operatives have killed a suspected armed robber and recovered two vehicles, a locally made pistol and several items believed to have been stolen during an operation in Ota, Ogun State.

The operation took place in the early hours of yesterday at Ijaba, Iyesi, Ota, following a distress call from a resident reporting suspected criminal activity. According to a statement by the command spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, operatives from the Onipanu Division, under the Ota Area Command, arrived at the scene at about 1.45 a.m. but came under gunfire from the suspected robbers.

Also read Ogun State Police Foil Robbery Operation, Kill Suspect in Ota

Suspect Killed During Police Operation

The officers reportedly returned fire, killing one of the suspects, while other members of the gang escaped with gunshot injuries. Babaseyi said a search of the area led to the recovery of a Nissan Almera and a Toyota Camry, alongside several items suspected to have been stolen. The recovered property included HP and Dell laptops, a PlayStation console, four mobile phones, a Samsung television, a standing fan, a rechargeable radio, a Wi-Fi device and clothing.

Other recovered items included an OPay ATM card, a deck, two MP devices and other household items. The police also recovered a locally made pistol, two live cartridges and seven spent cartridges from the deceased suspect. Additional items found at the scene included a Tecno mobile phone, three passport photographs, an MTN SIM pack, two National Identification Number cards and an undisclosed amount of cash.

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Police Track Fleeing Suspects

The police spokesperson said efforts were ongoing to track down the fleeing suspects, particularly those who might have sustained gunshot injuries. He added that investigations were also underway to establish the owners of the recovered vehicles and property and determine whether they were connected to other criminal activities. The Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, commended the operatives for their prompt response, professionalism and courage.

He reaffirmed the command commitment to intelligence-led policing, sustained patrols and rapid response to security concerns across the state. The police urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements or activities, assuring them that the command remained committed to protecting lives and property. The statement was issued in Abeokuta, the state capital. The operation followed a distress call from a resident.

The gang members fled the scene after the exchange of gunfire. The police are searching for those with gunshot wounds. The recovered vehicles will be checked against criminal records. The command praised the officers for their bravery.

Residents were asked to report suspicious activity. The investigation continues into possible links to other crimes.