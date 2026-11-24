Delta State Police have invited Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Ughelli North Chairman Jaro Egbo and five others for questioning over a deadly shooting during an NDC campaign visit in Uduere community. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori visited the community as investigations into the conflicting accounts of the incident continue.

The Delta State Police Command has invited former Deputy Senate President Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Ughelli North Local Government Chairman Jaro Egbo and five other individuals for questioning over the deadly violence in Uduere community, Delta State.

The invitations followed a shooting incident on Monday during a campaign visit by Omo-Agege, the Nigeria Democratic Congress candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bright Edafe, disclosed the invitations in a statement on Tuesday, saying they were part of efforts to establish the involvement of those connected with the incident.

Also read Delta campaign attack fifth attempt on my life — Omo-Agege

List of Invitees for Delta Police Questioning

The statement directed Omo-Agege to report at the Delta State Police Command Headquarters in Asaba on Thursday, November 26, at 11am. Egbo is expected to appear at 2pm the same day. The five other invitees are Gowon Egoide, former Chairman of Uduere Quarters; Onoriode Oneya, the incumbent Youth Chairman of Uduere Community; Edirin Wokode Ewhubare, an associate of Egoide from Otowvodo; Erukaye Egoide, his nephew; and Tony Gabon Mevowovo, another associate.

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They are scheduled to report at the police headquarters on Friday, November 27, at noon. According to the statement, the invitations form part of ongoing investigations aimed at establishing their level of involvement in the incident. The command urged all those invited to honour their appointments and cooperate with investigators, warning that supporters and other persons not specifically invited would not be allowed to accompany them.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale, urged all invited persons to honour the invitations as scheduled and cooperate fully with the Police. He noted that the invitations are to the mentioned individuals only, as the Command will not accept the presence of supporters and other persons not explicitly invited.

Police Pledge Impartial Investigation Into Violence

The police assured residents that the investigation would be thorough and impartial, adding that anyone found culpable would be brought to justice irrespective of political affiliation or status. The CP further appealed to residents to remain calm and law-abiding as the investigation progresses, according to the statement. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, accompanied by Commissioner of Police Samuel Erale and other heads of security agencies, visited Uduere community on Tuesday for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

During the visit, the governor expressed confidence in the police command to ensure that everyone found culpable was brought to justice, irrespective of political affiliation or status. Gunfire erupted on Monday during the campaign visit by Omo-Agege to Uduere community in Ughelli North Local Government Area, leaving several people dead and others injured. The Nigeria Police Force preliminary report put the death toll at six.

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Conflicting Accounts of Uduere Shooting Deaths

Omo-Agege campaign organisation initially reported four deaths, including two of the senator aides, Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro. The campaign organisation described the incident as an assassination attempt on the former deputy senate president.

However, Egbo accused members of Omo-Agege entourage of opening fire on his supporters, claiming that three people were killed. The conflicting accounts of the incident are expected to form part of the issues to be examined during the police investigation. The government condemned the Delta killings and imposed a 12-hour curfew in Ughelli Local Government Area.