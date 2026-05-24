Police Invitation Sparking Leadership Crisis, Controversies within the SDP

Police have invited members of the National Working Committee of the Social Democratic Party over an alleged attempt to take over the party's national headquarters in Abuja following the disputed internal crisis and the failed move to take over the party secretariat.

leadership crisis rocking the Social Democratic Party has taken a new twist after police reportedly invited members of the party's National Working Committee over an alleged attempt to take over its national headquarters in Abuja.

Sadiq Gombe, SDP National Chairman, confirmed in an interview with Sunday PUNCH on Saturday that he was informed of the police invitation, although he did not personally receive any formal notice. The crisis deepened in October 2025 after Gabam, alongside Uchechukwu and the party's National Auditor, Clarkson Nnadi, were expelled over allegations of misconduct and financial impropriety.

This development marks the latest escalation in the leadership tussle within the SDP following conflicting claims over the party's authentic national leadership amid court rulings and interventions by INEC. Gombe stated that all members of the NWC were affected by the invitation linked to the disputed internal crisis and the failed move to take over the party secretariat.

The SDP chairman rejected claims that external bodies such as the Independent National Electoral Commission could determine party leadership, insisting that internal party affairs remained the exclusive preserve of political parties as affirmed by the Supreme Court





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Social Democratic Party Leadership Crisis Police Invitation NWC Party Secretariat Alleged Attempt To Take Over Financial Misconduct INEC

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