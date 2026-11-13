Police IGP Orders Officers Not to Delay Medical Care for Gunshot Victims

Inspector-General Olatunji Disu orders officers to stop delaying medical treatment for gunshot victims, citing a 2017 law that requires hospitals to treat them without police reports.

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu has directed police officers to stop denying or delaying medical attention to victims of gunshot wounds because of police procedures. Mr Disu made the directive on Thursday at the launch of a campaign promoting immediate treatment for gunshot victims. The campaign is grounded in the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017.

Mr Disu said no victim should be subjected to harassment or denied immediate medical care, stressing that saving lives must take precedence over paperwork. Represented at the event by Aremu Bamidele, the Director of Legal Services of the Nigeria Police Force, he assured Nigerians of the force's commitment to implementing the law.

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How the 2017 Gunshot Victims Law Works

The 2017 law requires hospitals to treat gunshot victims regardless of whether they present police reports. Under this provision, treatment cannot be made conditional on first obtaining a police report.

The campaign aims to familiarise Nigerians with the provisions of the law, so that victims of gunshot injuries receive prompt medical attention without being required to obtain police reports beforehand. Mr Bamidele delivered the force's message on behalf of Mr Disu at the event.

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Mr Disu linked the campaign to Section 4 of the Police Act 2020. He described it as aligned with the force's renewed commitment to professionalism, community partnership and respect for human rights in carrying out its constitutional mandate.

Police and NOA Stress Lives Over Procedure

The Director-General of the NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said delays in medical attention for gunshot victims had persisted despite the law prohibiting such practices. He attributed these delays largely to misconceptions and fears about possible legal implications.

Mr Issa-Onilu stressed that victims must receive immediate medical attention regardless of police reports, warning that every delay can have consequences. He said uncertainty about the responsibility of hospitals and other stakeholders had sometimes created barriers to timely treatment. Ayoola Olufemi, NOA director of Health and Social Care, represented him at the event.

Mr Disu pledged continued collaboration with medical practitioners, civil society organisations and other stakeholders. His aim is to ensure that no Nigerian dies from a preventable gunshot injury due to fear, ignorance or bureaucratic delay.

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Roles of Security Agencies and Members of the Public

Mr Issa-Onilu said responsibility for this principle does not rest with hospitals alone. He named security agencies, healthcare professionals and relevant institutions as having important roles to play.

He urged security agencies, healthcare providers and other relevant authorities to prioritise saving lives over bureaucratic procedures. He also called on members of the public to help injured people reach the nearest hospital whenever they encounter a gunshot victim.

Mr Issa-Onilu said that when an injured person reaches a hospital, the priority should be providing necessary emergency care. Members of the public should be ready to facilitate medical attention rather than allow misconceptions to stop them from acting.