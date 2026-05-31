Police IG warns against indiscriminate recording and circulation of police-related videos

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has cautioned content creators and social media users against the indiscriminate recording and circulation of police-related videos, warning that such actions could undermine security operations and demoralise officers.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu , has cautioned content creators, social media users and members of the public against the indiscriminate recording and circulation of police-related videos , warning that such actions could undermine security operations and demoralise officers .

The IG expressed concern over what he described as the growing trend of recording police officers during routine and sensitive operations and posting such content online without proper context. Speaking during an interactive session with Crime Correspondents in Abuja on Sunday, he said accountability is important, and the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to transparency and respect for human rights.

However, public scrutiny must be balanced with operational realities and the welfare of officers. Disu said police personnel continue to make significant sacrifices in the discharge of their duties and should not be subjected to actions capable of discouraging them. Police officers operate under extremely challenging conditions, often risking their lives to protect citizens and maintain public safety. It is essential that public conduct and media coverage do not discourage officers who are committed to doing the right thing.

The police chief also warned against the circulation of old or manipulated videos falsely presented as recent incidents, saying such content fuels misinformation and public anxiety. He urged members of the public and social media users to refrain from recycling old or manipulated videos capable of creating panic or undermining national security efforts. Such actions are harmful to the country's image and stability.

Disu noted that policing has become increasingly demanding, with officers working extended hours under severe operational pressures across the country. He reiterated the Force's commitment to addressing misconduct among personnel, assuring Nigerians that officers found culpable of wrongdoing would continue to face disciplinary action in accordance with established laws and professional standards. The IGP further assured Nigerians of sustained engagement between the police and the media to strengthen public trust, transparency and effective communication on security matters.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Crime Correspondents Association of Nigeria, Festus Fifen, called for closer collaboration between the media and the police, stressing the need for timely access to credible information during security incidents to prevent misinformation and speculation





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Inspector-General Of Police Olatunji Disu Police-Related Videos Security Operations Demoralise Officers

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