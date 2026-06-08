Police Foil Kidnapping of Former Minister's Sister and Twin Sons in Ibadan

A carefully planned kidnapping syndicate abducted the sister of former Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu and her twin sons in Ibadan. Police rescued them after a raid, arresting key suspects and recovering weapons.

The Oyo State Police Command has successfully rescued Olaide Busayo Adegoke, the younger sister of former Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu , and her 11-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, from a kidnapping syndicate that had meticulously planned the abduction over several weeks.

The victims were abducted on June 3 while Mrs Adegoke was driving her sons to school in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, a deputy superintendent of police, four armed men in an unregistered ash-coloured Toyota Corolla intercepted the family at Elewura Street, off Ring Road, around 7:30 a.m. and forcibly took them away.

The police spokesperson revealed that the kidnapping was not a random act but the result of a carefully coordinated surveillance operation that involved monitoring the family's movements, routines, and even the schools attended by the children. The gang's planning included an attempt to recruit an insider within the household. In May, they tried to recruit a staff member identified only as Segun, but the attempt failed.

Investigators later uncovered extensive digital evidence, including photographs taken by the suspects of the family's vehicles, the school environment, and other aspects of their daily lifestyle. This indicated a level of preparation that highlighted the syndicate's professionalism and determination. Upon receiving a distress report on the day of the abduction, the police immediately commenced intelligence gathering.

Acting on the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, a joint operation involving the Force Intelligence Department-Intelligence Response Team, the Oyo State Police Command, and other tactical units was launched to track down the kidnappers and rescue the victims. The breakthrough came with the arrest of a suspect named Wale Abolalewa, popularly known as Oloro, who was already on the command's watchlist for related criminal activities. His arrest led investigators to another key suspect, Dare Oyedele, also known as Solution.

Information from these suspects, combined with intelligence analysis and surveillance, allowed operatives to identify the gang's hideout at Lado Community in Ayegun area of Ibadan. During the raid, one of the gang members, identified as Kelechi from Lagos, opened fire on the advancing operatives.

However, the police cleared the hideout and rescued Mrs Adegoke and her twin sons unharmed. They were placed in protective custody before being reunited with their family. The command also recovered three pump-action rifles, 14 live cartridges, the Toyota Corolla used in the abduction, a battle axe, a hammer, face masks, suspected hard drugs, and criminal charms. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other members believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

The police urge hospitals and medical practitioners to report anyone with suspicious gunshot injuries to aid in apprehending the fleeing suspects. The kidnapping had sent shockwaves through the community, given the high-profile nature of the victim's brother. Adebayo Adelabu served as Minister of Power under former President Goodluck Jonathan. The police commissioner expressed concern over the failure of neighbours to report the kidnappers' hideout earlier, highlighting the need for community cooperation in crime prevention.

The rescue operation was praised by local officials and family members, who expressed gratitude to the police for their swift action. The suspects are in custody and will face charges of kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms, and conspiracy





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