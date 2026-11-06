Kogi Police: Viral 'Police Don Buy Soja Job' Video Is From 2023 Election, Not Recent

The Kogi State Police Command has clarified that a viral video captioned 'Police Don Buy Soja Job' is old footage from the 2023 governorship election, warning against sharing unverified content as the 2027 general election approaches.

The Kogi State Police Command has warned against the sharing of information without confirming its authenticity, saying it is necessary to avoid creating a wrong impression between security agencies as the 2027 general election approaches.

In a statement issued on Friday by the command's spokesperson, ASP Salisu Oyiza Afusat, the command said it became necessary to correct the impression circulating online about an incident that happened during the 2023 governorship election. The command said it had taken note of a video currently circulating on social media, captioned 'Police Don Buy Soja Job,' and wishes to clarify that the footage relates to an incident during the 2023 Kogi State Governorship Election, not a recent occurrence.

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Police Officers Apprehended During 2023 Election

The statement explained that the incident involved police officers attached to the then Deputy Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Ahmed, who accompanied him to his hometown, Abache, to exercise his franchise. The officers were apprehended by military personnel deployed for election duties in connection with the enforcement of the restriction of movement.

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They were subsequently taken into custody, and the matter was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation. According to the PPRO, the command considers it necessary to correct the misleading impression created by the circulation of this old footage without its historical context. She said it is pertinent to emphasise that the command currently enjoys an enviable level of synergy, mutual respect and operational cooperation with the military and other sister security agencies in Kogi State.

This partnership, she noted, remains central to ongoing joint security operations and the collective pursuit of peace and public safety. Consequently, the recycling of outdated footage in a manner capable of creating distrust or portraying discord among security agencies is counterproductive and risks undermining the cooperation built over time.

Command Urges Public To Verify Information

She said the command urged members of the public and social media users to verify the authenticity and context of information before sharing, and to desist from using old materials to mislead the public or promote propaganda. The Kogi State Police Command remains committed to professionalism, accountability and sustained collaboration with all sister security agencies in the protection of lives and property, she added.