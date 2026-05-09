Police Deployment at Arewa Consultative Forum Headquarters in Kaduna Over Leadership Crisis

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) struggled to find a leader, with the police deployed to prevent any confrontation capable of threatening peace in Kaduna.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) headquarters in Kaduna remained under heavy police watch on Saturday following a lingering leadership crisis . The security deployment was a preventive measure to maintain peace and order.

The crisis escalated after the National Executive Committee (NEC) suspended Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Bashir M. Dalhatu, and decided to audit the ACF finances. Dalhatu, however, dismissed the allegations and announced the vacancy of key officials, expressing there was no leadership crisis. Both factions remain locked in a dispute over leadership succession, tenure interpretation, and constitutional authority





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Politics Nigeria Arewa Consultative Forum Leadership Crisis Police Deployment Political Unrest Security Concerns

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