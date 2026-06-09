Police Command Refutes Video Claim of Bandit Invasion in Nguzu Edda

Ebonyi State Police deny allegations of bandits and herdsmen in Nguzu Edda after conducting a full search and find no evidence, urging the public to ignore unfounded rumors.

Ebonyi State Police Command has formally rejected a video that began circulating on social media earlier this week. The clip featured a narrator claiming that armed bandits and herdsmen had entered the Nguzu Edda community and were threatening local residents.

In response to the alarming report, the Commissioner of Police, Hope Urunwa Okafor, immediately ordered the Divisional Police Officer of the Edda Division to launch an on‑the‑ground verification. Tactical units from the Command headquarters were also dispatched to the area to conduct a thorough investigation and to ensure the safety of the population. The police teams carried out an extensive search of the bushes, farmlands and surrounding terrain surrounding Nguzu Edda.

After several hours of systematic combing, the operation found no evidence of any armed groups, bandits or herdsmen operating in the vicinity. The command issued a detailed statement on Tuesday through its public relations officer, Senior Police Joshua Ukandu, and shared the findings with journalists in the state capital, Abakaliki.

The statement emphasized that the alleged incursion was entirely unfounded and described it as the work of mischief makers seeking to spread fear and destabilise the peace that residents have enjoyed for many years. Commissioner Okafor reassured the people of Ebonyi State that the police command has a robust security framework in place to protect lives and property throughout the state. She urged community members to disregard sensational reports that lack verification and to remain vigilant.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity or individuals promptly by contacting the nearest police station or the command control room on the dedicated hotline number 07064515001. The police command reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order and called on the public to support its efforts by cooperating with law enforcement agencies. The incident underscores the importance of verifying information before it spreads online, especially in regions where rumors can quickly ignite tension





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Ebonyi Police Nguzu Edda Bandit Rumor Public Safety Community Vigilance

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