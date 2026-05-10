Police Command arrests suspected armed robbery syndicate in Warri, recovers stolen property

Police Command has arrested members of a suspected armed robbery syndicate linked to a series of church and business robberies in Warri and its environs, recovering stolen church equipment, solar installations, and other valuables, following investigations into a reported robbery incident at Okuokoko Community.

Police Command has arrested members of a suspected armed robbery syndicate linked to a series of church and business robberies in Warri and its environs, recovering stolen church equipment, solar installations, and other valuables.

According to Superintendent of Police Bright Edafe, the members specialized in robbing solar shops, electronic stores, and churches. The arrest followed investigations into a reported robbery incident at Okuokoko Community where four armed men allegedly invaded a solar shop, dispossessed the sales representative of solar batteries, inverters, phones, and other equipment valued at about N15 million, and tied her with rope before escaping with the items.

Operatives of the Orerokpe Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, launched an intelligence-led operation to capture the suspects. The breakthrough came when the sales representative sighted and identified two of the suspects in Osubi. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crimes, identified other gang members known as Elvis and Ochuko, and led to the arrests of Arinze Ezisi and Chinonso Valentine in Warri.

Investigations also led to the recovery of a gold-colored Toyota Sienna suspected to be used for the robberies. The suspects were allegedly responsible for several church robberies around Warri and Osubi, where musical and solar equipment valued at about N80 million were stolen





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Suspected Armed Robbery Syndicate Arrests Made Playing At Gunpoint Robbing Solar Shops Electronic Stores Churches Orerokpe Division Intelligence-Led Operation Breakthrough Gold-Colored Toyota Sienna Church Robberies Musical And Solar Equipment Investigation Arrears Made Recovery Of Stolen Properties Editorialized Text

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