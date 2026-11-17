Nigeria Police Force operatives arrested seven suspects and recovered 21 firearms, 3,950 rounds of ammunition, seven magazines and four vehicles from two criminal networks involved in kidnapping, armed robbery and cross-border arms trafficking across northern Nigeria.

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested seven suspected members of two criminal networks involved in kidnapping, armed robbery and cross-border arms trafficking, recovering 21 firearms and 3,950 rounds of live ammunition.

The recovered weapons include a General Purpose Machine Gun, 16 AK-47 rifles, three M16 CQB sniper rifles and a Milkor grenade launcher. Force Public Relations Officer CSP Ani Iniedu disclosed this while parading the suspects at the Force headquarters in Abuja. He said operatives of the Force Intelligence Department-Special Tactical Squad carried out the operations between October 10 and November 8, 2026. The operations also led to the recovery of seven magazines and four vehicles.

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Iniedu said the first operation targeted a kidnapping and armed robbery syndicate allegedly responsible for violent attacks and killings across Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states. Five suspects were initially arrested between October 10 and 22 following actionable intelligence. Investigations linked the syndicate to attacks on security formations, kidnappings and murders. Police identified Auwalu Yakubu Kura, also known as Bakin Wuta, as the alleged leader of the syndicate.

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Investigators said the group had operated for more than six years and recruited younger operatives to sustain its activities. The syndicate was allegedly responsible for the March 6, 2025 attack on a vigilante office in Ringim, Jigawa State, which claimed the lives of three operatives: Polo Shuaibu, Inusa Jibrin and Suleiman Manu.

The group was also linked to the killing of Saleh Shuaibu, alias Pia-Pia, commander of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service in Anchau, Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on June 17, 2025. Two pump-action rifles were reportedly stolen during that attack. Other incidents linked to the group include attacks on the Kaduna State Vigilance Service office in Zuntu, Kubau LGA, in September 2025.

The syndicate was also blamed for the abduction and subsequent killing of Ahmed Yakubu Ruwata despite his family reportedly paying the demanded ransom. The suspects were also linked to an attack on worshippers in Ikara LGA, Kaduna State, which claimed the lives of Mallam Isiyaku and eight others at a mosque.

Police Disrupt Arms Trafficking Network

Police attributed several abductions to the syndicate, including the kidnapping of two women in Gubuchi, Makarfi LGA, where two persons were killed, and the abduction of APC Chairman in Rogo LGA, Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Fika, who was later released. In a separate operation, the police arrested three suspected members of a cross-border arms trafficking network allegedly smuggling prohibited weapons from Niger Republic into Nigeria.

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Iniedu said operatives intercepted the operation in the early hours of November 7 in Gode Forest along the Mai'adua-Koza axis of Katsina State, arresting Aminu Ibrahim. A follow-up operation in Daura led to the arrest of another suspect, Masa'ud Bala. Police arrested a third alleged arms and logistics supplier, Idris Ahmed, on November 8 at Magama in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Investigations reportedly revealed that the network operated through feeder routes between Niger Republic and Nigeria, moving prohibited firearms, other contraband and victims of human trafficking. Bala allegedly coordinated the movement of weapons from foreign suppliers, while Ibrahim served as a local courier delivering firearms to armed bandit enclaves in Nigeria. Ahmed was described as a major arms distributor whose activities allegedly covered the North-East, North-West and North-Central regions.

Gang Members Killed During Arrest Operation

During the operation to arrest Ahmed in Bauchi, armed members of his gang reportedly opened fire on the police team. Two assailants sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange of fire and were taken to an undisclosed hospital, where they were later confirmed dead. The police said the recovered weapons and ammunition would undergo forensic and ballistic analysis, while efforts were ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the network.

The police spokesman said the operations represented a major disruption of the supply chains sustaining kidnapping and banditry across northern Nigeria. He added that the Force, under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu, would sustain intelligence-led operations to dismantle criminal networks and ensure that suspects were prosecuted after investigations.