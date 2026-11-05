Police ban drones, fireworks as Tinubu visits Akwa Ibom to commission projects

Akwa Ibom police have banned drones and fireworks and restricted traffic in Uyo for President Tinubu's visit to commission projects and attend an APC rally ahead of 2027.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has announced a total restriction on drone operations, a ban on fireworks, and temporary traffic restrictions in Uyo, the state capital, ahead of President Bola Tinubu's visit today, Friday.

The President will depart Abuja for a two-day visit to Akwa Ibom and Rivers states, where he is scheduled to inaugurate major infrastructure projects and attend All Progressives Congress campaign rallies ahead of the 2027 general elections. The trip, announced in a statement signed Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, will take the President first to Uyo before he proceeds to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, tomorrow for the APC campaign rally.

Also read Tinubu To Visit Akwa Ibom, Rivers For Project Inaugurations, APC Rallies

Tinubu Inaugurates Airport Projects In Uyo

In Uyo, Tinubu is expected to inaugurate a cluster of projects delivered under Governor Umo Eno's administration, including the new International Terminal Building at the Victor Attah International Airport, an International Airport Hospital, and the Ibom Aviation Village, also located within the airport complex. President Tinubu will also commission the Airport-Okopedi Road in Nsit Atai and Okobo Local Government Areas and Ring Road 3, linking Idoro Road to Ikot Ekpene Road through Uyo and Ibiono Ibom, the statement read.

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Eno, who is hosting the President, has declared today a work-free day in the state to enable residents to participate in the reception. Speaking on the visit, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Azare, while addressing journalists at the Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan, Uyo, said the measures were aimed at ensuring adequate security, maintaining public order, facilitating the smooth movement of the presidential convoy, and providing a safe environment for the President's engagements.

He said the command, in collaboration with other security agencies, had put in place robust security arrangements to guarantee a peaceful, orderly, and hitch-free visit. As part of the security measures, Azare announced a total restriction on the operation and flying of drones within Uyo metropolis throughout the period of the visit, stressing that the restriction was a proactive measure to safeguard restricted airspace, protect critical locations, and prevent any potential security breach.

Police Ban Drones And Fireworks During Visit

He said members of the public, drone operators, and service providers were advised to strictly comply with the directive. The commissioner also announced a ban on the use of fireworks, knockouts, and other explosive sound-producing devices within the state capital during the visit. He said the measure was intended to prevent panic, eliminate avoidable security distractions, and ensure security personnel could respond effectively to any genuine security concern.

Azare also appealed to other political parties in the state to reschedule political activities planned for Friday to prevent a breakdown of law and order, warning that the police would not tolerate any attempt to disrupt the visit or cause public disorder. To ensure seamless movement of the presidential convoy, the command announced temporary restrictions on Airport Road, Shelter Afrique Junction, Oron Road, Nung Oku Junction, Mbierebe Junction, and Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

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Traffic Restrictions Implemented For Presidential Convoy

Major roads, including Airport Road, Iron Road, and Ring Road III, leading to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, would be restricted during the visit, he added. Motorists are urged to plan their journeys, exercise patience, and cooperate with traffic and security personnel deployed along the corridors. Members of the public are advised to avoid the routes during the restriction and use alternative routes, CP Azare warned.

He appealed to residents to understand that the temporary restrictions were necessary security arrangements and not intended to inflict hardship. He assured that the command was working with other security agencies and stakeholders to ensure coordination, intelligence sharing, traffic management, and adequate deployment across strategic locations.

The projects expected to be commissioned by the President include the new terminal building at Victor Attah International Airport, the Aviation Village, the International Airport Hospital, the Ring Road III Extension, Arise Resort Park in Uyo, and the Airport-Okopedi Road. The visit is part of a two-day trip that will also take President Tinubu to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for another APC campaign rally ahead of the 2027 general elections.