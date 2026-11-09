Jigawa Police Deploy Security Ahead of Tinubu's First Working Visit Tuesday

President Bola Tinubu will make his first working visit to Jigawa State on Tuesday to inaugurate projects and attend political engagements, with police deploying security personnel and warning miscreants to stay away.

President Bola Tinubu will make his first working visit to Jigawa State on Tuesday since the inception of his administration on May 29, 2023, and the state Police Command has deployed adequate security personnel to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free visit.

The Commissioner of Police, Tijjani Murtala, disclosed the deployment during a press briefing on Monday at the command headquarters in Dutse, ahead of the President's one-day working visit. Murtala said the security arrangement involved personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Department of State Services and other supporting security agencies.

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Comprehensive Security Preparations Underway

He said the command had commenced comprehensive security preparations, beginning with stakeholder engagement, followed by operational planning and the deployment of personnel across strategic locations in the state capital and beyond. According to the CP, a meeting had already been held with commanders of the various security agencies in the state to strengthen collaboration and ensure effective coordination before, during and after the presidential visit.

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He stated that the command had also prepared an operational order to guide the security operation, adding that additional personnel, including Police Mobile Force officers from other commands and tactical formations, were being deployed to reinforce the existing security structure. Murtala expressed confidence that the security assessment conducted so far indicated no major threat to the President's visit, assuring residents and visitors that adequate measures had been put in place to protect lives and property.

He said, Jigawa State remains very peaceful, and we commend the people for their law-abiding nature. We assure them that we are going to protect them and their properties. He added, We will not allow any disgruntled elements to infiltrate the gathering or take advantage of the President's visit to cause any security breach.

Police Warning Targets Pickpockets

The police commissioner warned miscreants to steer clear of the venue of the rally or face the wrath of the law, stressing that security agencies would not overlook possible criminal activities associated with large gatherings, particularly pickpocketing, mobile phone snatching and other petty crimes. He revealed that plain-clothes intelligence officers would be deployed within the crowd to identify and apprehend suspected criminals, while other security operatives would maintain surveillance and monitor movements around designated venues.

Murtala stressed that although the state had not recorded any significant security threat relating to terrorism and banditry, the command remained vigilant and prepared to address any emerging security challenge. He further clarified that the deployment of adequate personnel was strictly part of the comprehensive security arrangements for the presidential visit and not a political campaign strategy.

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Visit Ahead of 2027 Elections

The visit is expected to heighten activities in Dutse and other parts of the state, as the President is scheduled to inaugurate projects and participate in political engagements ahead of the 2027 general elections. The commissioner reiterated the command's commitment to working with sister security agencies to ensure that President Tinubu's visit would be conducted peacefully.