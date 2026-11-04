Oyo Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Stabbing Death of Kehinde Asimiyu in Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested Taiwo Babarinde and Ishola Semiu over the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Kehinde Asimiyu at Olodo Garage in Ibadan, following an altercation on November 1, 2026.

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the alleged murder of a 26-year-old man, Kehinde Asimiyu, following a fatal altercation at Olodo Garage in the Olodo area of Ibadan.

The police identified the suspects as Taiwo Babarinde, who allegedly stabbed the deceased with a broken bottle, and Ishola Semiu, who is suspected of involvement in the incident. According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the incident was reported to the command on November 1, 2026. The statement said the deceased was allegedly stabbed with a broken bottle by Taiwo Babarinde at Olodo Garage following an altercation between both parties.

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Suspects Arrested In Fatal Stabbing

The report received by the police stated that the victim was attacked during the dispute. The deceased family learnt of the attack when an unidentified commercial motorcycle rider arrived at their residence and informed them of the incident. Police operatives and a patrol team immediately mobilised to the scene. The victim was rushed to Academy Hospital at Texaco, Iwo Road, Ibadan, where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead.

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His remains were subsequently deposited at Adejare Embalming Centre for preservation, while photographs were taken as part of preliminary investigative procedures. The police said both suspects are currently in custody, adding that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan, for comprehensive investigation. In the course of the police intervention and subsequent investigation, two suspects were arrested, Olayinka stated.

He said both suspects are currently in police custody, adding that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan, for comprehensive investigation. The police also disclosed that the incident triggered unrest at the Olodo Police Outpost, nearly resulting in a breakdown of law and order. Subsequent reports of threats by hoodlums further necessitated an immediate reinforcement of security in the area.

Security Forces Deployed To Restore Order

Consequently, the command deployed additional operational assets, supported by personnel of the Nigerian Army, the Amotekun Corps, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other local law enforcement components. The coordinated deployment has helped restore normalcy, with sustained security presence to forestall further disturbances and protect residents. While sustaining this security intervention, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, also directed the Area Commander, Moniya, to engage relevant community stakeholders towards addressing the situation and preventing a recurrence.

Acting on this directive, the Area Commander earlier today held a strategic meeting with representatives of the Local Council Development Area, leaders of tricycle and motorcycle operators, as well as youth leaders. The engagement focused on identifying practical solutions, strengthening communication with security agencies and promoting peaceful coexistence among residents and other stakeholders.

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To ensure long-term peace, the Commissioner of Police directed the Moniya Area Commander to convene a strategic engagement with community leaders, representatives of the Local Council Development Area, youth leaders, and unions of tricycle and motorcycle operators to address the underlying tensions. The command reassures residents of Olodo and its environs that adequate security measures remain in place to safeguard lives and property.

Police Warn Against Inciting Violence

It also issues a stern warning to individuals or groups seeking to foment trouble, incite violence or exploit the situation to destabilise the area that such conduct will not be tolerated. The command will decisively deal with anyone whose actions threaten public peace or undermine the security gains recorded across Oyo State, the statement added.

The Commissioner of Police further urged community members to embrace peace, maintain calm, and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information to ensure safety across the state.