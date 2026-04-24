Police Arrest Two Suspects Linked to Notorious ‘One Chance’ Armed Robbery Syndicate

The Nigeria Police Force has apprehended two suspects connected to a criminal group operating as fake commercial transport providers, robbing and assaulting passengers in the FCT and surrounding areas. Investigations are ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate.

The Nigeria Police Force has announced a significant development in its ongoing efforts to combat violent crime, with the arrest of two individuals believed to be key members of a dangerous ‘ one chance ’ armed robbery syndicate.

The suspects, identified as David Francis, aged 22, and Emmanuel Ibenni, also known as ‘Markfish,’ aged 36, were taken into custody on March 8th at the Sambec Hotel located in Mararaba, Nasarawa State. This arrest follows diligent work by operatives from the Force Intelligence Department Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS), acting on credible intelligence gathered through ongoing investigations. The modus operandi of this criminal group is particularly insidious.

They operate by posing as legitimate commercial transport providers, deceiving unsuspecting passengers into believing they are offering a normal ride. Once the passengers are onboard, they are subjected to robbery, often accompanied by physical assault. In the most severe cases, victims have been abducted and tragically, even killed. Police investigations have already linked the syndicate to a series of incidents involving the theft of substantial amounts of money, mobile phones, and other valuable possessions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Anthony Placid, the police spokesperson, confirmed that preliminary investigations strongly suggest the suspects are integral parts of a larger, organized criminal network. The police are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend all remaining members of the syndicate, ensuring they face the full consequences of their actions. This arrest represents a crucial step in dismantling a criminal enterprise that has been terrorizing commuters in the Federal Capital Territory and its surrounding regions.

The arrest has sparked renewed calls for enhanced collaboration and intelligence sharing among various security agencies. Following the tragic killing of a colleague in a ‘one chance’ incident, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) emphasized the critical need for a unified approach to tackling this type of crime. He argued that improved communication and the seamless exchange of information between different security bodies would significantly enhance their ability to prevent these incidents and bring perpetrators to justice.

The police have assured the public that they are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and will continue to employ all available resources to combat crime effectively. The ongoing investigation aims not only to apprehend the remaining members of this specific syndicate but also to understand the broader network supporting such criminal activities, ultimately disrupting their operations and preventing future incidents.

The successful apprehension of Francis and Ibenni demonstrates the effectiveness of proactive policing and the importance of intelligence-led operations in addressing complex criminal challenges. The police are urging anyone with information related to this case or similar criminal activities to come forward and assist with the investigation, assuring them of confidentiality and protection





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Nigeria Police Force Armed Robbery One Chance Criminal Syndicate Arrest FCT Security

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