Police arrest three suspects over cable vandalism in Abuja and Gombe, recover cables

Police in the FCT arrested two suspected cable vandals in Guzape, Abuja, while Gombe State Police arrested a 29-year-old man over high-tension cable theft. Both cases involved recovered armoured or high-tension cables and suspects linked to wider gangs.

Police in the Federal Capital Territory have arrested two suspected members of a cable-vandalism gang and recovered several cut-to-size armoured cables in Guzape, Abuja. Separately, the Gombe State Police Command arrested a 29-year-old man, Ahijo Boyi, over the alleged vandalisation and theft of high-tension electricity cables.

FCT Police Arrest Cable Vandalism Suspects

The Gombe police also recovered four rolls of suspected vandalised high-tension electricity cables from the suspect. In Abuja, the suspects were identified as Sagir Abubakar of Kuchingoro Village, FCT, and Seidu Umar Bello. They were arrested following a surveillance patrol along Walter Ofonagoro Street, Guzape, at about 1:30am on October 31.

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The FCT Police Command said operatives from Guzape Division spotted a Lexus SUV and a Toyota Sienna parked under suspicious circumstances and approached the vehicles to ascertain the occupants' reasons for being there at that hour. However, the occupants reportedly sped off upon sighting the police team, abandoning one of their accomplices, who attempted to escape on foot. The operatives pursued and arrested him, while a search of the surrounding premises led to the recovery of several cut-to-size armoured cables.

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The command said preliminary investigations identified Abubakar as a member of a gang allegedly targeting secluded locations across the FCT to vandalise public and private infrastructure. Further investigations led to the arrest of Bello, who had initially escaped from the scene in one of the vehicles. Adeh said investigations were ongoing to establish the full extent of the suspects' activities, identify other members of the gang, and arrest those still at large.

She added that the suspects remained in police custody and would be charged in court once investigations concluded. The command urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious persons and activities to the nearest police station. In Gombe, the Command's Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, disclosed the arrest in a statement issued on Monday in Gombe.

Gombe Police Recover Stolen Cables

According to the statement, Boyi, a resident of Burundi Quarters in Akko Local Government Area, was arrested on October 31, 2026, at about 9 am by police operatives conducting a visibility patrol, with assistance from members of the community. Abdullahi added that four rolls of suspected vandalised high-tension electricity cables were recovered from the suspect during the operation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the recovered cables were allegedly vandalised from a high-tension electricity line stretching from the 301 Army Artillery Regiment to the Gona area of Gombe State. The PPRO added that the suspect allegedly confessed during interrogation to conspiring with three other accomplices, who are currently at large, to perpetrate the crime.

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Commissioner Commends Police Cooperation

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Umar Chuso, commended the police operatives and community members for their cooperation, which led to the arrest and recovery of the exhibits. Chuso reiterated the command's commitment to protecting critical national infrastructure and urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station. The Command remains committed to protecting critical national infrastructure, the statement quoted the commissioner as saying.

The FCT Police Command also urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious persons and activities to the nearest police station. Investigations are ongoing in both cases to identify other gang members and arrest those still at large. The suspects in both states remain in police custody and will be charged in court once investigations are concluded.