Kano Police Arrest Two Suspected Armed Robbers in Falgore Forest, Recover N600,000

Kano State Police Command arrested two suspected armed robbers terrorising Falgore Forest and recovered N600,000 cash, nine mobile phones, knives and sticks. One suspect confessed to robbing a Kaduna resident of N1.35 million with seven others.

The Kano State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers allegedly terrorising Falgore Forest and its environs, recovering N600,000 in cash, nine mobile phones and other exhibits.

The suspects were arrested on November 6 at about 5pm by operatives of the Doguwa Division at Dogon Dutse in Falgore Forest, Doguwa Local Government Area, following credible intelligence. They are Sulaiman Alhaji Umaru, 35, of Damau Village, Kubau Local Government Area, Kaduna State, and Abubakar Sale, 22, of Gwarzo Local Government Area, Kano State. The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the command spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa.

Also read Kano Police Rescue APC Chairman Abdullahi Fanka After 68 Days in Captivity

Suspects Confess to Falgore Forest Robbery Plot

According to the statement, Sulaiman confessed to conspiring with seven others to rob one Adamu Sa'adu of Kubau, Kaduna State, of N1.35 million and other valuables along the Falgore Forest axis. The items recovered from the suspect included a cash sum of Six Hundred Thousand Naira, nine mobile phones of different makes, knives and sticks. The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, commended the officers involved in the operation.

Advertisement

He said, I commend the gallantry, professionalism and dedication of the police officers of Doguwa Division for this successful operation. The commissioner stated that the arrest was made possible through credible intelligence, prompt response and community cooperation. Bakori linked the operation to the policing vision of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu.

Commissioner Bakori Praises Doguwa Division Operatives

He said, This operation is in line with the policing vision of the Inspector-General of Police, which emphasises intelligence-led policing, sustained onslaught against criminal elements and community partnership. The commissioner added that the vision also stresses professionalism and respect for human rights. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects who are still at large. The investigation continues, and the case will be charged to court upon its conclusion.

Bakori assured residents of the command's unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all. He urged members of the public to continue supporting the police with timely and credible information.