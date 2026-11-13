Rivers Police Arrest Two Suspects in Murder of Jigawa Motorcyclist Sani Musa

Rivers State Police arrested Abubakar Sani and Yusuf Magaji for allegedly luring motorcyclist Sani Musa to a forest in Ahoada West, stabbing him to death and stealing his motorcycle. The suspects confessed and led police to recover the decomposing remains.

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two suspects over the murder of a motorcycle rider from Jigawa State, Sani Musa, whose decomposing remains were recovered from a forest in Ahoada West Local Government Area.

The suspects, Abubakar Sani, 24, and Yusuf Magaji, 20, both natives of Kano State, were arrested on October 22, 2026, at Choba Motor Park in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. According to the police, the arrests followed credible intelligence received by operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), Emohua, about suspected cultists sighted at the motor park allegedly dismantling a motorcycle believed to be stolen. Acting promptly, the operatives moved to the scene and arrested the two suspects.

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Arrests Linked to Motorcycle Rider Murder

Preliminary investigation linked them to the murder of Sani Musa, a motorcycle rider from Zago Town in Kafin Hausa Local Government Area of Jigawa State. The police said the suspects allegedly lured the victim to a forest in Mbiama Town, Ahoada West Local Government Area, where they reportedly stabbed him to death. After killing him, the suspects concealed his remains in the forest and fled with his motorcycle.

They allegedly planned to transport the stolen motorcycle to Kano State through a waybill to avoid suspicion. The spokesperson for the command, Blessing Agabe, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, confirmed the arrests and the recovery of the victim's decomposing remains in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday. She said the suspects confessed to the crime during interrogation and disclosed their plan to move the motorcycle to Kano State through a waybill.

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The statement partly read that the command recorded a significant operational breakthrough in its ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements with the arrest of the two suspected cultists. It added that the suspects led operatives to the forest where the victim's remains were recovered, bringing an end to the search for the missing motorcycle rider.

Police Demand Justice and Public Cooperation

The victim's family was subsequently contacted and arrangements were made for the release of the remains for burial in accordance with Islamic rites and customs, as requested by the relatives. Speaking on the development, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olugbenga Adepoju, directed that the investigation be intensified to establish all circumstances surrounding the incident. Adepoju also charged the investigating officers to identify possible accomplices and ensure that everyone involved was brought to justice.

He reiterated the command's determination to rid Rivers State of cultism, murder and other violent crimes. The statement advised members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to the police, saying public cooperation remains vital in identifying criminal elements and promptly preventing crime across the state.