Bauchi Police Arrest Three Over Murder of Woman, Khadija, in Toro

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested three suspects over the murder of a woman, Khadija, in Toro Local Government Area. The victim was attacked with a cutlass on October 31 and later confirmed dead at General Hospital, Toro.

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested three suspects over the alleged murder of a woman, Khadija, also known as Nana, in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The suspects were arrested on Monday, November 2, following a report of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide. The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, a Superintendent of Police, identified the suspects as Aliyu Musa, 25, of Babale, Jos North LGA, Plateau State; Samsu Musa, 25, of Dawa Village, Zalau Ward, Toro LGA; and Auwalu Kabiru, 22, of Tilden Fulani, Toro LGA, Bauchi State.

Also read Plateau Young Lady Killed After Cutlass Attack, 3 Suspects Arrested In Bauchi

Suspects Arrested in Woman's Murder

According to Habib, the incident occurred on October 31, 2026, at about 7:30 p.m. The Officer-in-Charge of Zalau Police Out-Station under Toro Division reported that the suspects allegedly attacked the victim with a cutlass, inflicting serious injuries on her head. The victim, a resident of Unguwan Gangare, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, was rushed to the General Hospital, Toro, for urgent medical attention.

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Upon receipt of the report, operatives of the Out-Station swiftly mobilised and rushed her to the hospital. She was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty. Her corpse was deposited at the hospital's mortuary for preservation and autopsy. The police spokesman said efforts were ongoing to trace and contact the deceased's family.

The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Bauchi, for discreet investigation and prosecution. The Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, condemned the incident in its totality and assured the public that justice would be served.

Police Urge Public Cooperation

"The Commissioner of Police condemns the dastardly act in its totality and assures the public that justice will be served," the statement added. He urged residents to provide timely information to the nearest police formation to assist efforts to prevent crime and maintain security across the state. The command reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property across Bauchi State.

The latest incident comes days after the Bauchi State Police Command arrested four youths over the alleged abduction and gang rape of a 12-year-old girl in Sakwa District, Zaki Local Government Area. The command also arrested a 15-year-old boy over the alleged defilement of a 10-year-old girl in Buskuri Village, Azare, Katagum Local Government Area. The police have called on the public to cooperate by sharing information that could help prevent crime and ensure swift justice.

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Ongoing Investigation and Recent Arrests

Investigations are ongoing, and the suspects remain in custody as the case moves to the SCID for further action. The Commissioner of Police reaffirmed that those responsible for the killing will be brought to justice.