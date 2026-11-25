The Kebbi State Police Command arrested three suspects over alleged political violence at a gathering in Zauro, Makera and nearby communities, saying organisers failed to notify police and some convoy members carried weapons. The suspects have been charged to court.

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested three persons over alleged political violence during a political gathering in Zauro, Makera and neighbouring communities in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area.

The command announced the arrests in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman. According to the statement, preliminary findings showed that the gathering was presented as a distribution of relief materials and extended to Zauro, Makera, Gwadangwaji, Gawasu, Morida and Karyo. The police alleged the event was held in breach of an agreement requiring political parties to notify the command at least 48 hours before conducting political activities.

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The command said the organisers failed to inform it of the activity, despite an understanding reached with political parties at a stakeholders meeting on September 7, 2026, and a subsequent meeting with the party caucus on November 2. The party had agreed to notify the Commissioner of Police ahead of its political engagements to enable the police to make necessary security arrangements.

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Weapons And Inciting Statements At Gathering

However, the police alleged the agreement was disregarded during the gathering, with members of the convoy reportedly seen carrying weapons and some speakers making remarks capable of triggering unrest. Video evidence obtained by the command showed individuals in the convoy carrying sticks, machetes and swords, while some speakers made inciting statements capable of causing disturbances of public peace.

The police further alleged that some vehicles in the convoy were without registration numbers or displayed questionable number plates, while sirens were used in violation of traffic regulations. Condemning the incident, the command warned political parties and their supporters against allowing political activities to be hijacked by violence and thuggery as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

Suspects Charged As Police Issue Warnings

The command said it will not tolerate conduct capable of undermining public peace or setting a dangerous precedent ahead of the 2027 general elections. It said the three suspects had been charged to court, while the party leadership was urged to honour its commitment to peaceful political engagement and cooperate with security agencies.

The police also called on relevant authorities to investigate reports that minors were involved in political activities, emphasising the need to protect children from exploitation and exposure to violence. The command appealed to parents and guardians to discourage their children from being drawn into political violence. In a separate incident, the command said the Divisional Police Officer in Jega reported another political gathering organised by the same party without prior notification.

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The organisers were subsequently directed to reschedule the rally and notify the police formally to allow adequate security arrangements, the statement added. The command warned that any individual or political party found engaging in political violence, sponsoring thuggery or otherwise violating the law will be held accountable in accordance with the law.

Political Activities Gather Momentum Ahead Of Elections

Political activities have begun gathering momentum across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections, prompting security agencies to caution parties and their supporters against actions capable of disrupting public order. Police commands have also been engaging political stakeholders to establish guidelines for rallies, campaigns and other gatherings, including advance notification to enable the deployment of adequate security personnel and prevent clashes. The Kebbi case underscores the tensions building nationwide as parties position themselves for the 2027 polls.

The statement did not name the party involved, but the gathering was reportedly organised by the wife of the African Democratic Congress governorship candidate in Kebbi State. The command said the leadership of the party was urged to honour its commitment to peaceful political engagement. The police said investigations into the incident are ongoing and that the three suspects have already been charged to court for prosecution.