Police Arrest Suspect Over Forced Ingestion of Poisonous Substance on Alleged Motorcycle Thief in Ogun

A 26-year-old man accused of stealing multiple motorcycles was allegedly forced to ingest a substance suspected to be Gamalin by three individuals in Oke-Odan. Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for others.

A 26-year-old man, Timothy Ashamu, who allegedly confessed to stealing more than three motorcycles in Oke-Odan, Yewa South Local Council of Ogun State, has himself become the victim of an alleged retaliatory attack.

According to the Ogun State Police Command, Ashamu was accused of robbing one Adetunji Vincent of his Bajaj motorcycle along Agosu Road, Oke-Odan, in October. Police findings revealed that Ashamu allegedly confessed to stealing more than three motorcycles in the area, using hammers, sticks and cutlasses to dispossess his victims. The Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

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Ashamu Victim of Retaliatory Attack

He said the allegations against Ashamu took a disturbing turn when he was reportedly accosted at a farm in Oke-Odan by three individuals who allegedly forced him to ingest a substance suspected to be Gamalin. Upon receiving the report, detectives from the Owode-Yewa Division swiftly mobilised to the area. They rescued Ashamu and rushed him to a hospital in Owode-Yewa, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Acting on information provided by the victim, the detectives proceeded to Ihunbo, where one Abiodun Oniyide, also known as Aje Alaje, was arrested. Ashamu subsequently identified Oniyide as one of those allegedly involved in administering the substance. A bottle suspected to have contained Gamalin was recovered as an exhibit. The arrested suspect is in police custody, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other individuals allegedly involved in the incident.

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The police spokesperson described the incident as retaliatory. He added that the case is being prepared for transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, for discreet investigation. The Command urged residents to report criminal activities promptly to the police rather than resort to jungle justice or self-help. It stressed that suspected criminals must be subjected to lawful arrest, investigation and prosecution.

Police Condemn Jungle Justice

The command warned that no individual has the right to administer punishment through retaliation, torture or attempted murder. It emphasised that the police would protect lives, investigate crimes and pursue justice, irrespective of who is accused. Babaseyi said, The protection of human life is not conditional on a person's innocence or perceived character. Even where a person is suspected of serious criminal offences, the law does not permit private individuals to determine or administer punishment.

The police reiterated their commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all suspects are treated humanely while facing justice. They called on members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement by providing timely information to prevent such incidents.