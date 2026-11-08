Kano police arrest Abubakar Isma'il Sankolo over kidnapping of nine-year-old Ubaidu Sammani

Kano State Police Command arrested Abubakar Isma'il, known as Sankolo, over the alleged kidnapping of nine-year-old Ubaidu Sammani in Rimin Kebbe. The arrest followed the earlier capture of suspected gang leader Umar Usman Ta'ambo.

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a suspected notorious thug, Abubakar Isma'il, popularly known as Sankolo, over his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a nine-year-old boy, Ubaidu Sammani, in the Rimin Kebbe area of the state.

The arrest was announced in a statement on Sunday by the command's Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Kiyawa, also identified as SP Haruna Kiyawa. According to the police, the 22-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday, November 6, 2026, at about 9:30 pm at Rimin Kebbe Quarters. The operation was carried out by operatives of the Zango Police Division following intelligence. The arrest followed the earlier apprehension of another suspected gang leader, Umar Usman, popularly known as Ta'ambo, on November 5, 2026.

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Police Detain Suspected Gang Leader And Thug

Ta'ambo, aged 25, was arrested over alleged involvement in thuggery, mobile phone robberies, and attacks on security personnel in Rimin Kebbe and its environs. Police said Sankolo was allegedly an arrowhead of thuggery-related activities in Rimin Kebbe and neighbouring communities. He is also a principal suspect in the kidnapping case, in which some of his alleged accomplices had already been charged to court, with trial currently ongoing.

The victim, Ubaidu Sammani, is the nine-year-old son of Alhaji Sammani, a resident of Rimin Kebbe. He was reportedly kidnapped on July 3, 2026. According to the statement, the arrest was made during an operation coordinated under the police initiative code-named Operation Kukan Kura. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was allegedly involved in several cases of thuggery and mobile phone robbery in Rimin Kebbe and neighbouring communities.

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He was also suspected of coordinating attacks, intimidating residents, and snatching mobile phones and other valuables. The police said the suspect confessed to several thuggery activities during preliminary investigations. Residents and community leaders have welcomed the arrest, describing it as a breakthrough and expressing hope that it would help end criminal activities in the area. The state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, commended officers of the Zango Division for their professionalism and timely action.

Suspect Remains In Custody As Investigations Continue

He urged residents to continue providing credible information to security agencies. The command said the suspect remains in custody while investigations continue. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the gang and recover stolen property and weapons allegedly used in the crimes. Police added that Sankolo would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.