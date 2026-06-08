Police Arrest Social Media Activist Over False Security Alarms

A social media activist has been arrested in Akwa Ibom State for allegedly raising false security alarms that caused panic among residents. The police say the action was necessary to prevent further spread of misinformation.

Police authorities in Akwa Ibom State have arrested a social media activist , Akaninyene Udo, over allegations of raising false security alarms that caused panic among residents.

The suspect was taken into custody after allegedly posting misleading updates online suggesting an imminent security threat in parts of the state. The posts were said to have triggered unnecessary tension and prompted emergency responses from security operatives. The Akwa Ibom Police spokesperson confirmed the arrest, stating that the action was necessary to prevent further spread of misinformation. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the activist's actions and whether other individuals were involved in spreading the posts.

Residents have been urged to verify information from official sources before sharing on social media, as authorities warned that anyone found guilty of spreading false security alerts would be prosecuted. The police spokesperson also warned residents to be cautious of misinformation and to only rely on information from trusted sources. The incident highlights the importance of verifying information before sharing it on social media, especially in times of crisis.

In a statement, the Command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, said the suspect, a resident of Akpautong, Esit Eket Local Government Area, was apprehended following investigations into a viral social media post in which he circulated a threat. The police said the individual was arrested for circulating false information capable of breaching public peace and causing panic among residents.

The incident has sparked concerns about the spread of misinformation on social media and the need for authorities to take action against those who spread false information. The police have urged residents to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities. The incident has also raised questions about the role of social media in spreading misinformation and the need for greater regulation of social media platforms.

The police have promised to take a tough stance against those who spread false information and to work with social media platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation. The incident has sparked a wider debate about the responsibility of social media users to verify information before sharing it and the need for greater awareness about the dangers of misinformation. The police have also urged residents to be cautious of fake news and to only rely on information from trusted sources.

The incident has highlighted the need for greater collaboration between law enforcement agencies and social media platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation. The police have promised to work with social media platforms to develop strategies to prevent the spread of misinformation and to hold those responsible accountable. The incident has also raised concerns about the impact of misinformation on public safety and the need for greater awareness about the dangers of misinformation.

The police have urged residents to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities. The incident has sparked a wider debate about the responsibility of social media users to verify information before sharing it and the need for greater awareness about the dangers of misinformation. The police have also urged residents to be cautious of fake news and to only rely on information from trusted sources





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Akwa Ibom State Social Media Activist False Security Alarms Misinformation Public Safety

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