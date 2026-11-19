Nasarawa State Police arrested nine suspects over an armed robbery at student hostels in Keffi and rescued three kidnapped victims in Awe, recovering weapons and phones.

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested nine suspects in connection with an armed robbery attack on student hostels in Keffi Local Government Area and rescued three kidnapped victims in Awe Local Government Area.

The operations were announced in a press statement made available to journalists in Lafia on Thursday by the command's Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel. The arrests and rescue are part of the Command's sustained efforts to combat criminal activities across the state. According to the statement, police operatives attached to Angwan Lambu Division arrested the nine armed robbery suspects who had been terrorising the students' general area in Keffi.

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Suspects Arrested After Distress Call

The arrests followed a distress call that some hoodlums had invaded student hostels behind Princess Sarah in Keffi and allegedly dispossessed occupants of their belongings. Upon receipt of the report, a patrol team was promptly mobilised to the scene, but the suspects fled before the arrival of the operatives. Acting on available intelligence, the team trailed the fleeing suspects to a hotel on the outskirts of Keffi, where the nine suspects were apprehended.

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Items recovered from the suspects include one cutlass, one long stick, eight mobile phones and substances suspected to be illicit drugs. Nansel said investigations have commenced, and the suspects have been identified by their victims. He added that they are cooperating with the police by giving useful information to establish their respective levels of involvement.

In a separate development, the PPRO said that on 18 November 2026 at about 0900hrs, the Command successfully rescued three kidnapped victims in the Hunki axis, an area between Awe and Azara in Awe Local Government Area. This was based on credible information that armed bandits had abducted some persons and were holding them hostage in a forest at Hunki area.

Police Rescue Kidnapped Victims

Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police immediately mobilised operatives of the Violent Crimes Response Unit and other patrol teams to the area. The teams combed the forest and engaged the kidnappers, mounting pressure on them which made them abandon the victims and flee.

The three rescued victims have been identified as Habibu Samaika, male, aged 40, from Gulbin Dutsi, Ubi Local Government Area of Taraba State; Audi Abubakar, male, aged 40, from Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State; and Shafiu Zakari, male, aged 19, from Azara, Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. The victims were rescued unhurt and immediately conveyed to Azara General Hospital for medical attention, where they were confirmed to be in stable condition.

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Their relatives have been contacted, and arrangements are underway to reunite them with their families after their discharge. The Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Sheikh Mohammed Danko, commended the officers for their prompt response, courage and professionalism in the two operations. He reassured residents that the Command remains committed to protecting lives and property and will sustain its intelligence-led operations, patrols and exercises to dismantle criminals and their hideouts and bring perpetrators of crime to justice.

Commissioner Reiterates Security Commitment

The Commissioner reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and said he will not relent in ensuring that criminal elements are sent out of the state. He also urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements and criminal activities to the nearest Police station, assuring them that all information received would be treated with utmost confidentiality. The police said the suspects in the Keffi robbery are providing useful information as investigations continue.

The rescued victims are in stable condition and will be reunited with their families once discharged from the hospital.