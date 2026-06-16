Police Arrest Man for Spreading Fake News of Bandit Attack in Ekiti

Ekiti State Police have arrested Sunday Olawale for circulating a false video claiming a bandit invasion, causing public panic. The suspect confessed and faces charges.

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested a man identified as Sunday Olawale for allegedly spreading false information about a bandit attack on Are Ekiti in the Irepodun Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

The arrest was made on June 14, 2026, by the Command's Rapid Response Squad at Ekute area of Ado Ekiti. The suspect was taken into custody for cyberstalking and disseminating false information intended to cause a breakdown of law and order. According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation but could not provide any satisfactory reason for his actions.

The police reiterated that there was no bandit invasion in Are Ekiti or any part of Ekiti State, urging the public to verify information before sharing on social media. The incident began when a video circulated on social media on June 12, 2026, claiming that bandits had invaded Are Ekiti. The video quickly gained traction, causing panic and fear among residents and their families living in other parts of the state.

The Ekiti State Police Command immediately launched an investigation and later confirmed the video to be false. The arrest of Sunday Olawale is part of ongoing efforts to curb the spread of fake news in the state. The Commissioner of Police, Michael Falade, issued a strong warning that the command will not tolerate any act of fake news peddling or content capable of causing panic among the public. He advised citizens to always verify information from credible sources before sharing.

The case highlights the growing challenge of misinformation in Nigeria, particularly in the context of security threats. The police have urged the public to rely on official sources for security information and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station. The suspect is expected to be charged to court soon. This arrest serves as a deterrent to others who might engage in spreading false information that can destabilize the society.

The Ekiti State Police Command remains committed to maintaining law and order and protecting the lives and property of residents





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Arrest Fake News Bandit Attack Ekiti Cyberstalking

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