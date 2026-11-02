Imo Police Arrest Man for Pushing Girlfriend's Niece from Building, Save Him from Mob

Imo State Police have arrested 26-year-old Ifeanyi Chukwu Joseph for allegedly pushing 17-year-old Chiamaka Chukwuokore from a two-storey building in Owerri. The suspect was rescued from a lynching mob, while the victim remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

The Imo State Police Command has arrested 26-year-old Ifeanyi Chukwu Joseph following allegations that he pushed a 17-year-old girl, Chiamaka Chukwuokore, from a two-storey building in Owerri.

The incident occurred on Sunday, November 1, at approximately 1 pm along Mbonu Ejike Street in the Ikeneagbu area of the state capital. Police spokesperson Henry Okoye confirmed the arrest on Monday after the suspect was successfully rescued from an angry mob that had descended upon him. According to police reports, the girl is the younger sister of Joseph's girlfriend, though the official statement also describes her as the niece of his girlfriend.

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Teenager Sustains Serious Injuries After Fall

The confrontation between the two parties reportedly escalated into an altercation, during which the suspect pushed the teenage girl. She fell from the two-storey structure and sustained serious injuries as a direct result of the fall. Chiamaka was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she is currently receiving medical attention. Despite the urgent care provided, her condition remains critical.

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The severe nature of her injuries has sparked significant concern and outrage among the local community in Owerri. The incident triggered an immediate and violent reaction from residents. An angry mob mobilized quickly, intending to lynch the suspect on the spot.

Police Rescue Suspect From Angry Mob

However, police operatives intervened promptly and rescued him from the crowd before he could be harmed. He was subsequently taken into police custody to face further investigation. Commissioner of Police Audu Garba Bosso has assured the public that the Command is conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. He stated that all necessary steps will be taken to establish the facts and ensure that justice is served in accordance with the law.

The Commissioner emphasized that the legal process will determine the appropriate charges and penalties. In a formal statement, the police appealed to members of the public to remain calm and exercise restraint. They urged residents to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to allow the police to carry out their duties professionally. The command stressed that further developments regarding the case will be communicated in due course.

Police Urge Public To Avoid Rumors

Additionally, the police spokesman cautioned social media users and the general public against circulating unverified information. They requested that citizens rely on official sources for accurate updates to prevent the spread of rumors. This appeal is part of ongoing efforts to maintain public order and ensure that the investigation proceeds without interference from misinformation. The suspect is currently undergoing investigation to facilitate necessary legal action.

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The Imo State Police Command reiterated its commitment to resolving the case efficiently while maintaining law and order in the community. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the victim receives treatment.