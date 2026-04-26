Police Arrest Man, 62, for Alleged Counterfeit Currency Circulation in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Police have arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly trading with fake N1,000 notes at a cattle market in Lafia. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend his accomplice and dismantle the counterfeit currency network.

The Nigeria Police Force in Nasarawa State has successfully apprehended a 62-year-old man, identified as Mamuda Hassan, on suspicion of circulating counterfeit currency throughout the state.

Hassan, a resident of Anchor Zaria in Kaduna State, was taken into custody by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) located in Lafia. The arrest stemmed from actionable intelligence gathered by law enforcement officials regarding his illicit activities. The suspect was reportedly caught red-handed at a bustling cattle market in Lafia, actively attempting to exchange fake N1,000 notes for goods and services.

This incident highlights the ongoing efforts of the police to combat financial crimes and protect the economic stability of the region. Initial investigations conducted by the police reveal that Hassan has admitted to receiving the counterfeit currency from an unidentified accomplice residing in Mararaba Akunza, a locality within Lafia. Authorities are currently intensifying their search efforts to locate and apprehend this individual, who remains at large.

The police are committed to dismantling the entire criminal network involved in the production and distribution of fake currency. The operation underscores the importance of inter-state collaboration in tackling organized crime. The suspect’s confession provides a crucial lead in tracing the source of the counterfeit notes and identifying other potential members of the syndicate. The police are meticulously gathering evidence to build a strong case against all those involved, ensuring they are brought to justice.

The Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro Mohammed, has reiterated the force’s dedication to safeguarding the financial integrity of Nasarawa State and its citizens. The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, confirmed the details of the arrest and the ongoing investigation. He emphasized the proactive stance of the police in addressing the threat of counterfeit currency.

Nansel issued a public advisory, urging heightened vigilance among members of the public, particularly those involved in cash transactions. Specifically, traders, fuel station attendants, Point of Sale (POS) operators, and transport workers were advised to exercise caution and carefully scrutinize currency notes they receive. The advisory detailed key indicators of counterfeit currency, including substandard print quality, noticeably smaller dimensions compared to genuine notes, the presence of duplicated serial numbers, and the absence of essential security features embedded in legitimate currency.

Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity related to counterfeit currency immediately to the nearest police station. The police have assured the public that Hassan will be formally charged in court once the investigation is complete, and all necessary evidence has been compiled. This arrest serves as a strong deterrent to others contemplating similar criminal activities and reinforces the police’s commitment to maintaining law and order





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Counterfeit Currency Nasarawa State Police Arrest Financial Crime Fake Notes

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