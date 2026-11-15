Anambra police arrest five over kidnap and murder of Chinedu Echezona, recover N5m ransom

Anambra State Police Command arrested five suspects over the kidnapping and murder of Chinedu Echezona, recovering his remains, vehicle and N5 million ransom.

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested five male suspects in connection with the kidnapping and murder of one Chinedu Echezona. The arrests followed sustained intelligence-led investigations by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, the command said.

The suspects were arrested on November 12, 2026, at Omoba Phase II, Nkpor, Onitsha, according to the command spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga. Ikenga disclosed this in a statement released on Sunday, adding that the police also recovered key exhibits linked to the crime. He said the police recovered the victim's remains, his vehicle and the N5 million ransom allegedly collected by the suspects. The vehicle was identified as a black Honda CR-V Jeep with Registration Number YAB 220 DM.

Also read Anambra Police Arrest Chinedu Simon for Armed Robbery and Cannabis Possession

Suspects And Ransom Details In Chinedu Case

He listed the suspects as Chidozie Francis, 24; Kosisochukwu Eziani, 28; Akachukwu Maduabuchi, 22; Chibuzor Onurah, 29; and Echezona Ude, 22. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was reported kidnapped in the early hours of January 29, 2026. Initial investigative efforts, which extended to a neighbouring state, did not yield the desired breakthrough at the time. According to Ikenga, the armed gang reportedly demanded a ransom of N20 million from the victim's family.

Advertisement

During interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed to their involvement in the crime. They disclosed that they abducted the victim on January 29 and subsequently collected a ransom of N5 million. They further allegedly admitted to killing him after collecting the ransom and revealed that two firearms were used in the operation. In a significant development, at about noon on November 14, 2026, operatives acted on information obtained from the suspects.

The suspects led the operatives to a location where the victim's remains had been concealed. The remains were successfully recovered and deposited in a mortuary for preservation and necessary forensic examination.

Police Seek Firearms Used In Kidnapping

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Nnanna Ama, has directed the operatives to intensify efforts towards recovering the two firearms allegedly used in the crime. He also ordered them to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ama commended the operatives for their persistence, professionalism and commitment. He particularly praised them for ensuring that the case was not abandoned despite the considerable time that had elapsed since the victim's abduction. The CP further reiterated the command's unwavering determination to pursue criminal elements and dismantle criminal networks. He said the command would ensure that perpetrators of violent crimes are brought to justice.

Advertisement

Command Pledges Intelligence Driven Policing

He assured residents that the command would continue to deploy intelligence-driven policing strategies to protect lives and property across the state. The case remains under investigation as the police work to recover the firearms and establish the full circumstances of the crime.