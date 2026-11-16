Police in Kano have arrested eight suspects and recovered weapons after a clash between APC and NDC supporters in Bichi LGA that left five people injured and 13 vehicles vandalised.

Police in Kano have arrested eight suspects and recovered weapons after a violent clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress and the Nigeria Democratic Congress in the Bichi local government area.

The clash occurred around 4:45pm on Sunday, November 15, 2026. It left five people injured and thirteen vehicles vandalised. The Kano state police command disclosed the arrests on Monday in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa. Kiyawa said police operatives were swiftly deployed to the area after receiving reports of the violence.

Also read Kano Police Arrest Eight Suspects After APC and NDC Supporters Clash

Police Restore Normalcy After Violence

The deployment restored normalcy in the area. According to the statement, the clash destroyed campaign banners, billboards and vehicles. The five injured persons were taken to hospital for medical attention. Kiyawa said dangerous weapons and other items were recovered from the suspects as exhibits.

The recovered items included one Gariyo, two cutlasses, two hard sticks, one bottle of solution and a substance locally known as Suck and Die. Kiyawa said the suspects had been transferred to the state criminal investigation department for discreet investigation. They will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation. Ibrahim Bakori, commissioner of police in the state, strongly condemned the violence and destruction of campaign materials by political supporters.

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He warned that the command would not tolerate any action that threatened public peace before, during or after the political season. He stressed that all political activities must be conducted peacefully and in accordance with the law. He added that no individual or group would be allowed to operate above the law. The command urged political leaders, party supporters and members of the public to remain law-abiding.

Police Promote Peaceful Political Season

It also asked them to shun violence and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station. The clash is the latest incident of political tension as parties prepare for the political season. Police have promised a thorough investigation into the Bichi violence.