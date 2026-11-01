Police Arrest 325 at London Palestine Action Protest Ahead of Court Appeal

London police arrested 325 people at a Palestine Action protest outside the US Embassy ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on the group's proscription.

British police said on Sunday that they had arrested 325 people at a protest in London held the previous day in support of Palestine Action, the group the government has banned. The demonstration took place outside the US Embassy and came ahead of a court appeal over the ban. Protesters staged what they described as a mass action at the embassy, and the arrests were announced in an update from the Metropolitan Police.

The Supreme Court is due to hold a two-day hearing from Wednesday on the UK government's decision, taken in July 2025, to outlaw Palestine Action under anti-terror legislation. The ban has drawn strong criticism and remains a contentious issue in British public debate. The court hearing is expected to examine the legal basis for the proscription.

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Background of the Palestine Action Ban

The British designation places Palestine Action on a list of proscribed organisations that also includes entities such as the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Under the law, membership of the group, or support for it, is a crime that can be punished by up to 14 years in prison.

The United States has also taken action against the group. Washington designated Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation in August, at a time when the administration of President Donald Trump has intensified its campaign against left-wing movements.

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Campaigners and police tallies indicate that more than 4,000 people have been arrested for showing their support for the group since the ban took effect. Those detained reportedly include many senior citizens and Holocaust survivors, a fact that has added to the public debate over the measure.

Police Response in London and Edinburgh

The Metropolitan Police said in its update that 325 people were arrested in London on Saturday. It stated that the vast majority of those arrests, 320 in total, were made for expressing support for a proscribed organisation under the Terrorism Act.

A smaller group of protesters also gathered on Saturday outside the US consulate in Edinburgh, the Scottish capital. No arrests were made there at the time, according to the reports available.

Police Scotland said in a statement shared with AFP on Sunday that enquiries are ongoing to identify people seen wearing t-shirts and holding banners showing support for a proscribed organisation. The force's investigation suggests that the issue of public displays of support is continuing beyond London.

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What Happens Next for the Ban

The Supreme Court hearing, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, will be closely watched by campaigners, legal observers and the government. The outcome could determine whether the proscription of Palestine Action remains in force under the anti-terror framework.

Further protests and arrests are possible while the legal challenge proceeds, and police in both London and Scotland have indicated that investigations into support for the group are still active.