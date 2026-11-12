Ogun Police Arraign Two Men Over ₦11 Million Cocoa Farmland Fraud Case

Ogun State Police have concluded investigations and arraigned two suspects, Oluwaseyi Olaleye and Tirisimiyu Balogun, before the Federal High Court in Abeokuta for an alleged ₦11 million farmland fraud involving 20 acres of cocoa and kola nut land.

The Ogun State Police Command, through its Metro Division, has officially concluded its investigations into a significant financial fraud case involving an alleged loss of ₦11 million.

The command has arraigned two suspects, Oluwaseyi Oluwatosin Olaleye and Tirisimiyu Balogun, before the Federal High Court in Abeokuta. These legal proceedings mark the culmination of a detailed inquiry into a complex transaction involving agricultural land and significant monetary exchange. The suspects are currently facing serious charges that include advance fee fraud, money laundering, and criminal conspiracy. This development follows a specific petition lodged by Alhaji Kazeem Olalekan Olanrewaju, who alleged he was defrauded during a property deal.

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Investigation Into Land Sale Fraud

The core of the complaint centers on an alleged fraudulent transaction involving the sale of twenty acres of farmland. The land in question was reportedly intended for the cultivation of cocoa and kola nuts, assets of considerable agricultural value in the region. Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, provided comprehensive details regarding the timeline and nature of the alleged crime. He stated that the investigative process revealed activities occurring between June and November of the year 2025.

The alleged fraudulent activities were centered at Alawaya Village, located in Ehin Osun via Ijebu-Igbo. According to the police findings, the suspects and another unidentified individual obtained the sum of ₦11,000,000 from the petitioner. The money was acquired under the false pretense of selling farmland situated at Apora Village to the victim. DSP Babaseyi emphasized that the investigation uncovered how the funds were handled after the initial transaction took place.

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Further findings indicated that the money was allegedly diverted for personal use by the perpetrators. Crucially, the promised farmland was neither transferred to the petitioner nor was the money refunded after the fact. This breach of trust constitutes the primary basis for the charges of advance fee fraud and conspiracy. One of the suspects, Oluwaseyi Olaleye, reportedly attempted to evade justice by fleeing to Osun State.

Suspects Apprehended By Police

However, police operatives successfully tracked him down and apprehended him as part of their ongoing manhunt. The arrest of Olaleye, who is forty-four years old, was a critical step in concluding the investigation. The second suspect, Tirisimiyu Balogun, is sixty-seven years old and was also apprehended by the police forces. Investigations further linked Balogun to another individual named Akinyosola Akinlamon, who remains at large.

This third individual is alleged to have been part of a conspiracy to commit advance fee fraud alongside the other suspects. The police command has stated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect, Akinyosola Akinlamon. Authorities are determined to ensure that all persons connected with the case are brought to justice regardless of their current location. The command emphasized that the legal process is moving forward with the two currently arrested individuals.

Legal Proceedings And Presumption Of Innocence

They are expected to appear before the Federal High Court to take their pleas regarding the serious allegations made against them. DSP Babaseyi cautioned the public against treating the allegations as established facts until due process is completed. He reiterated that the suspects remain presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction. This legal principle is fundamental to the Nigerian justice system and ensures fair trial standards are maintained.

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The case highlights the importance of due diligence in agricultural land transactions to prevent financial losses. Citizens are advised to verify ownership documents and conduct proper legal checks before engaging in such deals. The investigation serves as a reminder of the police commitment to combating financial crimes and fraud in the state. Any information regarding the whereabouts of Akinyosola Akinlamon can be forwarded to the police command.

The authorities are working tirelessly to close the case and recover any potential assets involved in the fraud. The outcome of the court proceedings will determine the final legal status of the suspects involved in this matter.