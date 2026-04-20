Police Apprehend 60-Year-Old Suspect for Illegal Arms Trafficking in Cross River

Cross River State police have arrested Okon William, a 60-year-old man linked to a network involved in the fabrication and distribution of illegal firearms in the Odukpani Local Government Area.

The Cross River State Police Command has officially announced the successful apprehension of a 60-year-old man identified as Okon William, who is accused of orchestrating a clandestine arms trafficking operation. The arrest occurred on the evening of April 19, following a strategic intelligence-led operation conducted by the Command’s elite Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

Acting on precise information regarding illicit activities taking place within the Ubanbat community located in the Odukpani Local Government Area, police operatives mobilized quickly to secure the suspect and prevent the further circulation of lethal weaponry within the region. The operation marks a significant achievement for local law enforcement in their ongoing battle against the proliferation of illegal firearms, which has increasingly become a catalyst for instability in various parts of Nigeria. Upon conducting a detailed search of the suspect at the time of his apprehension, authorities recovered two locally fabricated long guns. These weapons were meticulously concealed, highlighting the sophisticated and covert methods employed by the suspect to evade detection by security agencies. Eitokpah Sunday, the police spokesperson for the Cross River Command and an assistant superintendent of police, formally addressed the matter in a public statement released on April 20. He noted that the suspect had been under surveillance for some time, as his activities were deemed a direct threat to the safety and security of the residents of Odukpani. Preliminary findings from the interrogation suggest that the suspect played a pivotal role in a larger, organized network responsible for the manufacturing and distribution of prohibited firearms across Cross River State. Furthermore, the police spokesperson indicated that the information provided by Okon William during his initial detention has proven to be highly significant for ongoing investigations. The suspect has reportedly started cooperating with authorities, revealing critical details regarding the identities of his associates and the logistical infrastructure supporting the illegal arms supply chain. This breakthrough is expected to assist the command in dismantling a broader criminal syndicate that has been fueling local insecurity. Mr. Sunday assured the public that the suspect remains in police custody and will be formally arraigned in a court of law once the comprehensive investigation is concluded. This arrest serves as a stern warning to individuals involved in the production and illicit trade of weaponry that the authorities are committed to rooting out such criminal elements to ensure peace in the state





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Arms Trafficking Cross River Police Odukpani Illegal Firearms Public Security

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