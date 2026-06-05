Poland Coach Jan Urban Laments Nigeria's Ruthless Efficiency in 2-2 Draw

Poland coach Jan Urban praised his team's resilience but admitted Nigeria's clinical finishing frustrated him as the Super Eagles twice took the lead in a 2-2 friendly draw in Warsaw.

Poland national team head coach Jan Urban commended his squad's fighting spirit after they managed to come from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw against Nigeria in an international friendly held in Warsaw.

However, the coach expressed frustration over the ruthlessness of the Super Eagles, who capitalized on their limited opportunities to score. According to Urban, Nigeria's efficiency in front of goal was a stark contrast to Poland's dominance in possession and chance creation. The match saw Nigeria open the scoring in the 25th minute through Terem Moffi, who finished clinically after a swift counter-attack. Poland responded with increased pressure and eventually leveled the score before halftime thanks to Kacper Potulski's composed strike.

In the second half, Nigeria regained the lead via a penalty converted by Paul Onuachu in the 77th minute after a handball in the box. Poland pushed forward relentlessly and were rewarded deep into stoppage time when Przemyslaw Wiśniewski unleashed a powerful shot from outside the area that beat the Nigerian goalkeeper, salvaging a draw for the hosts.

Urban spoke candidly about the pattern that has emerged in recent matches, noting that despite Poland's solid play, opponents have managed to score with few chances.

'The scenario from the previous matches repeated itself - we played well, the opponent scored. But I wasn't concerned because we played well. And we played well after the goal. It was a good match against a good team,' Urban said.

He emphasized that the worst aspect was that the opponent did not create numerous chances but still managed to convert two or three, describing them as 'very cruel' to his side. The friendly context allowed for experimentation, but Urban made it clear that such leniency will not extend to the upcoming Nations League campaign. The match also saw Nigeria make seven substitutions at halftime, which disrupted Poland's rhythm and forced tactical adjustments.

Urban revealed that his side had planned to switch to a four-man defense at the break but initially hesitated before eventually making the change as they chased the game. He highlighted the performance of Bartek Slisz, whose positioning and discipline helped stabilize the backline.

'We were partly playing for the result. But I also saw that we were playing well. We were creating chances, and we were close to scoring. Bartek Slisz's positioning and disposition helped us secure the backline.

He played an excellent game. Later, we wanted to chase the result, so we changed to a four-man defense,' Urban explained. He also urged caution in judging the players, given that they had just completed a full domestic season.

'Today was a really good match. I didn't feel helpless, looking at the players who had the entire season in their stride during this training camp. I would have behaved the same way after the entire season. I know this from experience,' Urban added.

Looking ahead, Urban stressed that the time for experiments is over with the Nations League on the horizon.

'No one will have time for experiments. We will take the Nations League seriously; I can't imagine it any other way,' he stated. The draw against Nigeria provides a mixed signal for Poland, as they showed resilience but also defensive vulnerabilities. The team will need to address their inability to convert dominance into goals and prevent opponents from scoring with minimal chances.

With key players returning from injury and a demanding schedule ahead, Urban faces the challenge of fine-tuning his squad while maintaining morale. The performance of younger players like Wiśniewski, who scored the equalizer, offers promise, but consistency will be crucial. Poland's upcoming Nations League fixtures will test their progress and determine whether the lessons from this friendly are applied effectively.

The match in Warsaw served as a valuable litmus test, exposing both the strengths and weaknesses of Urban's side as they prepare for competitive action





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Poland Nigeria International Friendly Jan Urban Super Eagles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Super Eagles Held to 2-2 Draw by Poland in International FriendlyThe Super Eagles were held to a 2-2 draw by Poland in an international friendly match that featured late drama at both ends. Nigeria regained control in the second half and went ahead again, but Poland denied them victory in stoppage time.

Read more »

Super Eagles held to late draw by Poland in friendly matchNigeria's Super Eagles came close to victory against Poland but conceded a stoppage-time equalizer, ending the friendly 2-2. Paul Onuachu scored from the penalty spot after Terem Moffi opened the account. Poland's Przemysław Wiśniewski scored in the 95th minute to secure a draw. The match featured several lineup changes as coach Eric Chelle tested players ahead of AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

Read more »

Nigeria's Super Eagles denied morale-boosting win in dramatic friendly against PolandNigeria's Super Eagles were denied a morale-boosting win in a dramatic international friendly against Poland in Warsaw. Substitute Paul Onuachu's second-half penalty had given them the lead, but Przemysław Wiśniewski struck with virtually the last kick of the game to rescue a draw for the hosts.

Read more »

Why I didn't celebrate goal against Nigeria - Poland star, WiśniewskiPoland central defender Przemysław Wiśniewski has clarified the reason behind his subdued celebration after scoring a late equaliser in Wednesday night’s

Read more »