Pluck Global Clarifies Land Concession at FGC Kano Amid Alumni Concerns

Pluck Global Construction Company responds to concerns raised by the Federal Government College Kano Old Students Association (FGCKOSA) regarding a land concession agreement under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). The project, involving approximately 33 hectares of land, aims to upgrade the college's infrastructure. The company clarifies the regulatory processes followed and its commitment to transparency and ethical conduct.

The Pluck Global Construction Company has clarified its proposed land concession arrangement at Federal Government College (FGC), Kano, describing the project as a strategic intervention to upgrade the school’s infrastructure without imposing a financial burden on the federal government.

This clarification comes in response to concerns raised by the Federal Government College Kano Old Students Association (FGCKOSA) regarding the concession of approximately 33 hectares of land within the school premises. The project, initiated under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, aims to bring much-needed improvements to the college's facilities. The Federal Ministry of Education, through this PPP initiative, has launched 18 new projects valued at over N8.5 billion at FGC Kano, with the Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Ahmad, officiating the launch on Monday. The PPP land-swap model is being implemented to demonstrate the federal government’s commitment to utilizing private-sector efficiency, maximizing the use of public assets, and delivering value for money. The company emphasized that this initiative will transform the college by providing modern infrastructure, including a skills-acquisition and entrepreneurship centre, staff quarters, a female hostel, a health centre, a sports complex, a corps members’ lodge, and a staff common room.\The FGCKOSA had previously expressed concerns and submitted a formal petition seeking clarification on the terms and transparency of the PPP agreement. The alumni voiced their apprehension, alleging that the land-swap deal was shrouded in secrecy, and even staged a protest at the school gate to demand transparency. Pluck Global, in its response, underscored that the agreement, finalized in June 2024, adhered to all necessary regulatory processes, including approvals from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and the Ministerial Projects Approval Board. The company also clarified that contrary to some suggestions, the Kano State Government is not involved in the ownership or concession of the land. The primary goal of the project is to modernize the college's infrastructure, providing students and staff with improved facilities and resources, as stated by the construction company. Furthermore, the company highlighted its commitment to uncompromising quality and ethical conduct as the foundation of its operations, emphasizing its dedication to professional integrity, safety, and precision in all its projects.\Pluck Global's statement addresses specific concerns raised by the FGCKOSA regarding the concession agreement, which involves approximately 33 hectares of undeveloped land, constituting 40% of the total land area within the FGC Kano premises. The company's response aims to alleviate the alumni's concerns by providing details of the project's adherence to regulatory protocols and its commitment to transparency. This underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in education and infrastructure development. The projects are designed to include a skills-acquisition and entrepreneurship center, new staff quarters, a female hostel, health center, sports complex, a corps members’ lodge, and a staff common room. The clarification is essential to promote understanding and trust among the stakeholders and ensure the successful execution of the project. The company also wishes to make it clear that it is committed to upholding its professional reputation and ethical standards, which will lead to the sustainable success of this project





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Public-Private Partnership (PPP) FGC Kano Land Concession Infrastructure Development Pluck Global

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